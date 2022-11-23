Smiles all around in Kerry as photos show Junior Cert students celebrating their results

It has been a long wait but finally today, Wednesday November 23 Junior Cert students across the county got their results. Traditionally the results are in September but this students had to wait until November to see how they fared in their first State Exam.
The Kerrryman visited several schools across the county as the Junior Cert students received their long awaited results and there was plenty of smiles at the outcome of their exams.
Students at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee were delighted with their results today as were students in Mercy Mounthawk. It was a similar tale in some of Killarney's secondary schools including Killarney Community College, St Brendan’s College (The Sem) and St Brigid’s Presentaton Secondary School, as they too celebrated great success.
Just under 2,000 (1,984) Kerry students received their results in Kerry today. These included 981 girls and 1,003 boys who sat the exams last June.