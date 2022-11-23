Smiles all around in Kerry as photos show Junior Cert students celebrating their results

Students of Killarney Community College are happy with their Junior Cert results. Photo l-r: Emily O'Reilly, Ella Louise Crowhurst, Helena O'Sullivan. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Students of Killarney Community College pictured with Principal Stella Loughnane (6th from the left) after they received their Junior Cert results. Photo l-r: Bartek Przybycien, Blazej Man, Ola Piekarska, Elle Coffey Noonan, Rhea O'Sullivan, Stella Loughnane , Aoibhinn McCrank, Conor Brosnan. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Students of Killarney Community College all smiles after they received their Junior Cert results today. Photo l-r: Vicente Olivares, Matthew Daly, Sadhbh Stack, Amy Healy, Eimear Kearney, Ella Moynihan. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Students Colleen Sayers and Jasmine O'Sullivan stand in with Lisa Martin and her daughter Jody Moore as they celebrate Junior Certificate Results. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Students of Mercy Mounhawk Secondary School cheer with joy following their Junior Certificate results on Wednesday.

Thomas Kennedy shows his results to his sister Katie and friend Sean Murphy at Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School, Mounthawk Tralee on Wednesday.

Sudents Ann Hayes , Eoin Griffin and Alicia Cronin of Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk Tralee celebrate their Junior Cert results on Wednesday. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Students Darragh O'Callaghan and Mohammed Eyousin of Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk Tralee with their Junior Cert results on Wednesday. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Top of her Class Student Claudia Crowley of Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk Tralee celebrating her Junior Cert on Wednesday. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Pictured were Students Grainne Breen , Saoirse Meghan and Aisling O'Donnell of Presentation Secondary School, Tralee celebrating their results on Wednesday. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Pictured were Students Ruth Murphy and Hazel Parker at Presentation Secondary School Tralee celebrating Junior Cert results on Wednesday. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Students Alexandra O'Sullivan, Kay Fitzsimon, Annie O'Reilly, Leah Buckley and Cliona Buckley of Presentation Secondary School Tralee dance with joy following their Junior Cert results. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Students Ella O'Donoghue and Jane Lynch of Presentation Secondary School Tralee celebrate their results on Wednesday. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

It has been a long wait but finally today, Wednesday November 23 Junior Cert students across the county got their results. Traditionally the results are in September but this students had to wait until November to see how they fared in their first State Exam.

The Kerrryman visited several schools across the county as the Junior Cert students received their long awaited results and there was plenty of smiles at the outcome of their exams.

Students at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee were delighted with their results today as were students in Mercy Mounthawk. It was a similar tale in some of Killarney's secondary schools including Killarney Community College, St Brendan’s College (The Sem) and St Brigid’s Presentaton Secondary School, as they too celebrated great success.

Just under 2,000 (1,984) Kerry students received their results in Kerry today. These included 981 girls and 1,003 boys who sat the exams last June.