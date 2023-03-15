Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Slug investigation underway on South Kerry Greenway as work continues on vital project

The Kerry Slug Expand
Aerial view of part of the South Kerry Greenway. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan Expand

Close

The Kerry Slug

The Kerry Slug

Aerial view of part of the South Kerry Greenway. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

Aerial view of part of the South Kerry Greenway. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

/

The Kerry Slug

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Kerry County Council has lodged a derogation license application with the National Parks and Wildlife Service in respect of the South Kerry Greenway to allow for the investigation of the presence of the Kerry Slug along parts of the route of the greenway.

This is part ongoing works on the project which also includes clearing work and fencing on part of the routes including between Glenbeigh and Glanbehy Bridge and between Gleensk and the Viaduct.

Privacy