Slug investigation underway on South Kerry Greenway as work continues on vital project

Kerry County Council has lodged a derogation license application with the National Parks and Wildlife Service in respect of the South Kerry Greenway to allow for the investigation of the presence of the Kerry Slug along parts of the route of the greenway.

This is part ongoing works on the project which also includes clearing work and fencing on part of the routes including between Glenbeigh and Glanbehy Bridge and between Gleensk and the Viaduct.

The derogation licence is a planned application as part of works, a spokesperson for Kerry County Council confirmed.

There have been derogation licences applied for and granted already for the project in respect of the slug and other species before planning consent was granted.

Because the Kerry slug is listed in Annex IV of the habitats directive, it is strictly protected from injury, or disturbance or damage to any breeding or resting place wherever it occurs, ecologists for Kerry County Council told the oral hearing back in 2019.

Any disturbance requires licences and Kerry County Council have now applied for a new licence for as required ahead of commencing works in the specific habitat areas where these species may be found.

The Kerry slug will suffer from “unmitigated noise disturbance” and habitat loss in the construction of the 32km South Kerry Greenway, the oral hearing heard. It was also told that steps would be taken to help the slug habitat including painting rocks with yoghurt to encourage lichen to grow to ensure their habitat remains following the development of the South Kerry Greenway.

The oral hearing heard that seven Kerry slugs were observed on exposed rocks and boulders to the east of the north tunnel on Drung Hill at Mountain Stage on November 28, 2014 when traps set by the ecologists were being retrieved. And five Kerry slugs were found in an area of wet heath southwest of the Gleesk viaduct.

The oral hearing was told that all not all lands were surveyed for the Kerry Slug as landowners had not given permission.

The council said that the licence is a “planned and expected application” which will not delay progress of the development of the project.

“The possible presence of the Kerry Slug in this area was discussed at length during the oral hearing on the greenway and the derogation license was always envisaged in keeping with the planning and development of projects of this nature.”