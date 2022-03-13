Skellig Star to open to Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugees are to arrive to the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre in Cahersiveen this week. The Kerryman can confirm that the controversial centre, which was forced to close last year following public outcry and protests, will reopen its doors this week. The community in Cahersiveen is delighted to play a part in welcoming Ukrainian refugees to the town and to support those forced to flee their homes. However, concerns have been expressed at the reopening of the centre and its suitability for housing refugees. The HSE previously raised concerns about the suitability of the building in a COVID context. The building was the site of a COVID break-out among residents in 2020. It is understood that Remcoll will again operate the centre. Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) said there is a ‘groundswell’ of support for the Ukrainian refugees in the town. “Everyone is delighted to welcome refugees, there is a groundswell of support and a desire to help but, as part of that desire, more vigilance will be required to ensure everyone is looked after, ” she said. “We hope lessons have been learned from the previous situation, and we look forward to welcoming people and providing refuge that they need.” This morning, new beds arrived at the hotel, which also has apartments on site. It is not yet know how many will live at Skellig Star Hotel. The Cahersiveen hotel is the fourth such confirmed centre in Kerry.