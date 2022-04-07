Skellig Michael gets the Lego treatment in new ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’

Skellig Michael - complete with Lego Porgs - has gotten the Lego treatment in the newly released Lego Stars Wars: The Skywalker Saga game.

We’ve seen it on the big screens in both ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi’ but now Skellig Michael has been added into another – albeit more quirky – chapter of the Star Wars universe with the release of the new ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ game on Playstation and Xbox.

The game, which covers all nine episodes of the legendary film series, was released this week to critical acclaim and is the first game to feature the sequel trilogy films in Lego form.

In ‘The Last Jedi' portion of the game, you get the chance to play as Rey, one of the main heroes of the sequel trilogy, on the Lego version of the planet Ahch-To, the planet that Skellig Michael doubled for in the films.

Here you get to explore the planet – complete with the famous Bee Hive huts and of course, Porgs – freely as you discover the island’s hidden areas and collectibles.