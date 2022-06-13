Skellig Michael closed following rockfall on island

The Office of Public Works (OPW) have announced the closure of Skellig Michael following a rockfall event on today, Monday June 13

There were no casualties as a result of this rockfall event. However, the island has been closed to allow for a full examination of the site and to clear debris.

The OPW said that that Skellig Michael (Sceilg Mhichíl) will reopen to visitors once it has been deemed safe to do so.

This is one of South Kerry’s premier tourist sites and in recent years boats to the island have been almost at full capacity. There are 15 boat licences for boats to land on the island with a cap of 180 visitors daily.

Boat operators were badly affected by the closure of the island due to COVID and are delighted to be back operating this year.