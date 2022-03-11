SKDP: keep dogs under control at lambing season

South Kerry Development Partnership has added to calls for dog owners to be particularly mindful at this time of the year to ensure their dogs are kept under control and away from sheep.

That was the message from SKDP’s Concubhair Lyne, who said that while the vast majority of people take the warnings on board, SKDP still gets calls on the issue each year.

“It’s a problem in all rural areas at this time of year, and there isn’t a year that goes by that we wouldn’t get calls from landowners about it,” Concubhair told The Kerryman.

“Ninety-nine per cent of people are mindful of it, but there are always just a couple of cases, and it’s important to get it into people’s minds that dogs aren’t allowed on farmland at any time of year, but it’s especially important at this time of year, lambing season.”

SKDP pointed to some 250 incidents of animal worrying annually, some of which lead to animals getting injured or even killed. This is especially problematic at lambing season.

“Dogs can cause significant distress for sheep and, in addition to causing injury or death to the sheep themselves, the stress on them can lead to them losing their lambs,” he said.

“Even if the dog does not attack the sheep, its presence can be enough to cause significant stress for the animals with the resultant welfare issues.”

