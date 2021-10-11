Skate parks could be welcome in towns throughout Kerry

Skateboard parks are progressing for Tralee and Killarney, and Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill believes the time is right – and the interest on the ground is there – to progress similar projects outside of the county’s two largest towns, if the interest is there.

It comes after Killarney’s Municipal District Councillors voted last week in favour of plans to construct a park west of Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, following on from Tralee progressing plans for its own long-awaited skate park – albeit one that has been seriously delayed by the COVID pandemic.

Cllr Cahill told The Kerryman that there is interest in Killorglin and Cahersiveen – two of the three major towns within the Kenmare Municipal District he serves – but he also feels such facilities would be welcome in Listowel, Kenmare, Dingle, and Castleisland, and he sees no reason for residents of those towns not to at least investigate the feasibility of building a local skate park.

“In my time in politics, I’ve never seen so much grant aid being pumped into different sectors as there is at the moment, to keep the economy moving,” he said. “It also comes at a time when we have very active and strong chambers [of tourism and commerce] within our main towns.

“There was a study carried out among the youth in Killorglin recently, and one of the things it highlighted was interest in a skate park, and I’m also aware of interest in Cahersiveen. But I believe there’s a need for something like this in Castleisland, Kenmare, Dingle, Listowel – why not?”

The recent Killarney Municipal District meeting at which members voted on the Killarney skate park heard that the facility is expected to cost between €150,000 and €220,000, and it is hoped that some Sports Capital funding can be secured to support the project. The vast majority of submissions received during the public-consultation phase of the project were positive towards the park, and all Councillors in attendance voted in favour of the plans presented at the meeting.

“They do not have to be overly expensive, and we know young people have gone through enough over the last 18 months,” Cllr Cahill said. “There is a lack of facilities available for those who don’t participate in the so-called main sports, football, rugby, soccer, and this [a skate park] is something that locals will avail of, and I’m sure visitors to these towns will avail of it as well.”