Six months’ jail for Sneem man following 'savage assault’ over parked car

A Sneem man has received a six-month jail sentence for what Judge David Waters described as a 'savage assault’.

Timmy O’Sullivan (51) of Dirreendrislough was before Kenmare District Court on two charges of assault causing harm – one to Shane Christian and the other to Kathleen Galvin, both of which occurred at Drimnabeg, Sneem, on November 10, 2021.

Evidence had previously been heard in the case, and today, Judge Waters, having read the victim-impact statement from both victims, said that he was handing down a jail sentence for both assaults. Judge Waters sentenced Mr O’Sullivan to six months for the assault on Mr Christian and four months for the assault on Ms Galvin. Both are to run concurrently.

The court had heard that Mr O'Sullivan began his assault by punching Shane Christian in the head whilst Mr Christian held his eight-month-old baby in his arms. Later in the altercation, he also assaulted shop assistant Kathleen Galvin, who had come to the aid of Mr Christian.

The court heard that the incident arose following an altercation over a car parked on Mr O’Sullivan’s premises, across the road from the Christians’ shop.

Mr Christian had been in his apartment, upstairs from the family shop, at Drimnabeg, Sneem, putting his son to bed, when Mr O’Sullivan burst open the door of an office downstairs, where his mother Margaret was sitting.

She told the court Mr O’Sullivan asked where her husband – Bertie, who had parked a car on Mr O’Sullivan’s forecourt – was, adding that if someone didn’t move his car “he would kill somebody”.

Ms Christian said she apologised and agreed to move the car immediately. The court heard that Mr Christian had descended the side-stairs of the property, holding his son, and was outside telling Mr O’Sullivan to calm down, but Mr O’Sullivan punched him into the side of the head.

As Mr O’Sullivan continued his attack, Ms Christian said she managed to grab her grandson from Mr Christian as Mr O’Sullivan continued to “kick him like you’d kick a rugby ball” on the ground.

Kathleen Galvin previously told the court that she was working in the shop when she heard screaming and shouting. She ran out and saw Mr Christian on the ground while Timothy O’Sullivan kicked him, and she roared at him to stop. She then tried to bend over the injured party but Mr O’Sullivan caught her left hand and twisted it “up my back”, she said, and continued to kick Mr Christian, who was covered in blood.

She denied under cross-examination at the previous hearing that Mr O’Sullivan was in the process of leaving the premises when she tried to intervene. Mr Christian also said he couldn't recall calling Mr O’Sullivan “a f****** c***” during the incident.

Defence barrister Brian McInerney asked Mr Christian if he had blocked Mr O’Sullivan from returning to his premises, and he put it to Mr Christian that he attacked Mr O’Sullivan with the trolley. He claimed Mr Christian did not like being questioned over his family leaving their car on Mr O’Sullivan’s premises, “got thick about it”, and had been aggressive towards Mr O’Sullivan.

Mr McInerney said his client has no previous convictions and acted in self-defence against both Mr Christian and Ms Galvin and said there were “very significant inconsistencies” given in evidence against Mr O’Sullivan.

Judge Waters had previously viewed CCTV in the case, and during sentencing on Friday, he said this showed quite clearly that Mr O’Sullivan had carried out a serious assault.

He said that Mr O’Sullivan was ‘out of control’ over the car parked where it should not have been.

"It was building in his mind, and it is clear he completely lost control and perpetuated a savage assault on Mr Christian,” he said, adding he then assaulted Ms Galvin when she intervened.

He said that Mr O’Sullivan has put his victims through the stress of giving evidence.

Solicitor for Mr O’Sullivan, John Cashell, said that there were ‘no winners’ in the case in a small community like this. He said Mr O’Sullivan has no previous convictions and is a father of 10 children. He said Mr O'Sullivan is well regarded in the community.

Mr Cashell added that Mr O’Sullivan respects the decision of the court but feels he was not the instigator of this incident.

Judge Waters said it was ‘unfortunate’ that Mr O’Sullivan doesn’t accept his role and that he has shown no remorse. He said, because of this, and because of his attitude to the case, he was handing down a jail sentence.

Mr Cashell asked him to suspend the sentences, but Judge Waters said he would not do so as he had not apologised or offered compensation.

Mr O’Sullivan is appealing the case.