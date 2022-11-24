Kerry

‘Silence is virtuous once it doesn’t leave truth vulnerable to misunderstanding’

Stephen Fernane

Following Fr Séan Sheehy’s controversial comments, a sample of Catholic school principals in Kerry were asked to respond in light of the work they do in helping pupils cope with their sexual identity. Regrettably, they chose silence.

Silence is a virtue that can say all there is to say without a grumble or a nod. Depending on the subject matter, silence can leave an adversary reeling with indecision.

There is much to respect about silence: it functions as a sort of pseudo wisdom until the dust settles or a storm of diatribe passes. Silence is good at masking our reaction when someone is intent on pressing our buttons. Silence also allows us to hear what we need to hear, a skill in short supply in a world of foraging for hashtags and retweets.

