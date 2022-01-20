Signs of normality as Patrick’s day parades make a come back

Excitement is mounting across Kerry that St Patrick’s day celebrations across Kerry will return this year and Killarney has already made an official announcement that their St Patrick’s Day parade will make a come-back.

Following an enforced two-year absence, the big focus now is to ensure that it will be a wonderful celebration as the town and the country slowly but surely gets back to normal.

The emphasis this year will be on the gala St Patrick’s Day parade – an integral part of Killarney’s rich heritage and culture for generations – and the very appropriate theme for this year’s pageant is Earth/An Chré.

It will celebrate the planet we live on, the ground that sustains us and the world we share with 7.8 billion other inhabitants and it will also give a shout-out to Killarney as one of the best towns of all in which to live, to work and to visit.

While the green theme reflects a very serious issue, the organisers are encouraging parade entrants to put a fun and novel interpretation on it all – if they so wish – and to dazzle everybody with their imaginative floats and marching groups by making it colourful, making it noisy and creating a real performance.

“At a time when we learn that our planet is under threat from global warming, conflict and neglect, we need to consider our responsibilities, not only to Killarney but to everybody with whom we share the Earth,” said festival committee voluntary chairperson Paul Sherry.

He invited people to draw on all the opportunities the theme presents, on how to improve the Earth through recycling, green energy, electric cars and through adopting the practices and principles of sustainability.

“We are quietly working behind the scenes and plans are at an advanced stage. We are hoping to pick up where we left off back in March 2020 so we are staying with the pre-pandemic theme of Earth/An Chré as so many people had already put a lot of work and effort into preparing for that theme two years ago,” Paul said.

All proposed events will be subject to public health guidelines on Covid-19 at the time but, following the extremely successful and safe Christmas in Killarney parades last December, the organisers are super confident that they will be in a position to present a safe and spectacular event for everyone to enjoy.

Marching bands, spectacular floats, community groups, sports clubs, businesses and so many more will join in the fun as the parade slowly winds its way through the streets on the greatest day of all to be Irish.

Application forms for the parade will be available shortly from the Killarney Municipal District Office in the Town Hall or from Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce. (chamber@killarney.ie or 064-6637928.

Alternatively the forms can be downloaded from info@stpatricksfestivalkillarney.ie or www.stpatricksfestivalkillarney.ie.