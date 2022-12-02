Siamsa Tíre announces partnership with West End House School of Arts

Siamsa Tíre, the National Folk Theatre of Ireland, announced this week that they are teaming up with Michael Fassbender led West End House School of Arts, Killarney to run a new youth theatre residency early next year.

Starting on the January 14 2023, classes will run weekly in Siamsa Tíre, led by drama professionals from West End House School of Arts.

Youth theatre is a practice defined by the active participation and decision-making of the young people themselves through group and ensemble drama approaches.

Young people aged over 12 years old are invited to a free taster session on Saturday, December 17 in Siamsa Tíre from 12.00-2.00pm with Jessica Plunkett. Places are limited, so it is recommended to book early for both the taster session and the Youth Theatre term.

“It has been a priority for us to establish a Youth Theatre Club because it was Donie Courtney’s ambition to see this happen in his home county. To have a residency at Siamsa Tíre for a group of young people who want to come together and create their own work is simply magic. It’s exactly what we’re about at West End House and we’re already looking forward to seeing what this beautiful space inspires,” said Current Creative Directors at West End House, Jessica Courtney Leen and Gemma Doorley.

Róisín McGarr, Executive Director at Siamsa Tíre added:

“Donal Courtney was greatly admired in the industry for his compassion and generosity of spirit as well as his talents as a theatre professional. Before the pandemic, we were delighted to host his play ‘God Has No Country’ in Siamsa Tire and we were deeply saddened by his sudden loss this year.

“We’re so pleased to support Donal’s legacy and his vision for young people’s engagement with the arts in Kerry through this new partnership with West End House School of Arts. We’re looking forward to seeing more young people’s talents flourish in this new Youth Theatre initiative under such excellent leadership from Jessica Courtney Leen and Gemma Doorley,” Roisín continued.

The West End House School of Arts, which was founded by the late Donal Courtney (Jessica’s uncle), and actor Michael Fassbender, has been successfully running acting classes with secondary school students, visiting international students and adults since September 2021.

Michael says the vision of West End House School of Arts is to create a safe space for students to work collectively and inspire one another.

The Youth Theatre commences on Saturday 14th January 2023 and runs every Saturday from 12 – 2pm for a 10-week term up to March 24. The course fee is €195. To register visit www.siamsatire.com/events