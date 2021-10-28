Siamsa call on local artists to make their mark in new exhibition

Launching the call for artists to submit work for Siamsa Tire’s ‘Make Your Mark’ exhibition were, from left; Joanne Barry, Repertory Director, Catherine Leahy, Training Academy Teacher, Jonathan Kelliher, Artistic Director and Anne O’Donnell, Training and Development Officer. Photo by Domnick Walsh

As it continues to more and more find its feet in a post-lockdown world, Tralee’s Siamsa Tíre is coming back bigger and better than ever and now, they are on the look out for artists to enter their latest exhibition, entitled ‘Make Your Mark’.

The premise behind the new exhibition is simple – the theatre and gallery wants artists to draw on the elements as inspiration for the project.

Like so many other venues across the county, country and the rest of the world, Siamsa’s work was ground to a halt in March of last year and as result, the venue has spent the last nearly two years examining its role in the local and national community and planning for the future.

As part of this process, it took a look at how it represents itself and worked with a team of brand designers to refresh its visual identity.

The resulting hand-crafted artwork for this refreshed identity will be launched alongside an exhibition of original fine art prints from professional artists using traditional printmaking techniques of lino, woodcut, etching, engraving, lithography, and screen printing.

“Covid forced many to pause and consider the meaning of what they do, and Siamsa Tíre was no exception,” says its Executive Director, Róisín McGarr.

As Artistic Director Jonathan Kelliher explained: “Siamsa Tíre has been sustaining and championing Ireland’s living cultural heritage for over half a century through our in-house folk theatre productions and our hosted programme of local, national, and international events. During lockdown, we returned to our metaphorical well to rejuvenate and draw inspiration, solace, and sustenance for the soul. This metaphor of the well, from which we all draw, became the focal point of our conversations.”

Siamsa Tíre’s graphic designers invested time with the staff team and the Board of Directors to test and tease out ideas of how to visually represent these discussions.

The final artwork emerged as an image of the metaphorical well, and was created by designer Louise Kiernan.

Over the course of discussions, Louise found herself creating the artwork by hand as a lino print, etching textured strokes, layering them over each other to gradually build up the image of the well, imagining each line as someone making their mark on Siamsa Tíre’s history, contributing to a much bigger picture.

McGarr hopes that this creative backdrop will provide inspiration to professional artists to respond and contribute their own artworks which depict or are inspired by one or more of the four elements of fire, wind, water, and earth.

Submitted artworks must be fine art prints made using traditional print-making techniques such as woodcut, etching, engraving, lithography, and screen printing.

The selected prints will be displayed in Siamsa Tíre’s round gallery and can either be exhibited for public sale or reserved not for sale.

Submissions must be received by 5pm on November 8th.