‘Shocking speed’ of Covid leads to more than 40 cases in school community in just a week

A PRIMARY school principal is warning parents of the ‘shocking’ speed of the coronavirus, as it rips through her school community like a wildfire this week.

More than 40 people – mostly pupils – have tested positive for the coronavirus in a matter of days following the initial infection flagged at Cullina National School in Beaufort.

In a letter to parents, principal Leona Twiss said this week that it was ‘shocking’ how fast the virus is spreading.

“At this point over 30 positive cases (pupils, parents and younger/older siblings not in our school) have been made known to us. It is shocking how quickly the virus has spread,” she wrote.

The outbreak at the Beaufort school came as Killarney’s rate exploded from 361.4 to 567.4 per 100,000.

One in five of the school’s 160 pupils now have Covid-19 in what has been described as a ‘large outbreak’ by public health officials.

But the school is still to re-open fully on Monday, after the mid-term break, based on the advice from the Department of Education and the HSE.

Last week Education Minister Norma Foley said it would be ‘safe’ to return to school after the mid-term.

This advice has been re-iterated by the Department of Education this week

“All decisions as to appropriate actions following a confirmed case or outbreak will be made by HSE Public Health. The Department’s advice to schools is to follow public health advice at all times,” a spokesperson for the Department of Education said.

The school's letter seen by The Kerryman said some vaccinated parents have tested positive; children with no symptoms have tested positive; and that people with several negative antigen results even received a positive PCR result.

Ms Twiss is now urging parents to ensure they get the proper PCR test: “Please don’t rely on antigen tests, particularly if your child has symptoms and please remember if a member of a household has symptoms and is waiting for their PCR result, all children in that household (who haven’t received their vaccine) must remain at home until the result of the PCR test is known,” Ms Twiss warned.

Since September children who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and who are in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in their schools do not have to restrict their movements and do not need to be tested for COVID-19.