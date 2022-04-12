Shocking ‘fight club’ videos emerge in Kerry

Several videos have been circulating in recent days apparently showing Kerry school students slapping each other in what appears to be a ‘fight club’-style scenario taking place within a classroom.

The shocking videos – The Kerryman is aware of at least four clips – show teenage boys fighting in the centre of the classroom while large crowds of students look on, shouting support for those taking part in the fighting.

Further onlookers can be seen looking in the window of the classroom to watch the fights. Different teenage boys appear to be taking part in the fighting itself in each clip.

It is not known whether the incidents took place during school hours, but there appears to be no supervision in the classroom.

Many are wearing their school uniform in the video, and several Kerry tops are also visible in the clips, which are being shared widely.

In one of the shocking and violent videos, a teenage boy is knocked to the floor during a bout which saw both boys throw slaps repeatedly. Following this fight, some of the teenage boys watching run to the centre of the room, shouting ‘holy s**t’ after he hits the floor.

The videos appear to show the teenage boys slapping each other with palms rather than throwing punches.

In another of the frightening clips, two boys slap each other throughout the 40-second video. The two boys fight aggressively and wrestle each other as the crowd looks on.

In another video, fighting appears to stop for a short time, but then the onlookers shout for the two participants to continue.

While no-one appears to have been seriously injured in the footage, in all of the videos, the boys make contact with their opponents, with several slaps connecting with their face and body.

The Kerryman contacted the principal of the Kerry school, the apparent location of the videos, but did not receive a response at the time of writing. Education Minister Norma Foley was also contacted regarding the videos. The Department of Education has also been contacted.