Shock as used needles found near Tralee primary schools

One of the used syringes found by Cllr Sheehy on Wednesday morning

A TRALEE councillor has expressed shock after he found three used syringes on a patch of unused ground in the Balloonagh area.

Tralee Fianna Fáil Councillor Mikey Sheehy made the discovery as he was dropping his daughters to school on Wednesday morning.

The used syringes were lying on the ground just off the footpath on a site near two primary schools and a busy public carpark.

He contacted the Tralee Municipal District enforcement officer who arrived on site within ten minutes and removed the needles and cleared a pile of domestic waste that had also been dumped nearby.

Cllr Sheehy also contacted gardaí – who are now investigating the matter – and the South West Drug and Alcohol Taskforce.

“It was is a really concerning to see used needles in an open space close to two primary schools,” said Cllr Sheehy.

"This is a public health issue, the irresponsible actions of a handful of people could have unthinkable consequences,” he said.

Cllr Sheehy urged people to be vigilant when walking close to areas known for dumping and to report any issues they see immediately.

The Fianna Fáil councillor also called for all Kerry County Council maintenance crews and staff to be issued with the highest grade of protective equipment to use when clearing public bins and while out on litter patrols.