Shock and sadness at death of Killarney man (26) in cycling accident in the UK

Police in Sussex are investigating the death of a 26-year old Killarney man in a cyclling accident this week.

There is widespread shock and sadness in Killarney following the news that a local man died in a cycling accident in the UK.

The 26-year old has been named locally as David Breen from Countess Grove in Killarney but living in Chichester in the UK, where the accident occurred.

David was a former student of the IT Tralee, now MTU, and has been described by all that knew him as a lovely young man. His parents are well-known in Killarney town, and his father is a fire officer with Killarney Fire Service. He is the eldest of three brothers.

The accident happened at around 8.20pm on Tuesday (October 26) following a collision between a silver Vauxhall Zafira car and a pedal bike, which David was cycling. It is understood he was cycling home after playing a charity football game and was only a short distance from home.

His parents were visiting him in the UK at the time of the accident and it’s hoped the family will return to Killarney this weekend, when David’s funeral will take place.

Police in Sussex are appealing for witnesses to the collision in Birdham, Chichester. A 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They both remain in custody according to a statement from the Sussex police.

Killarney Councillor Donal Grady, who knew the family well, said the news is ‘devastating’.

“My sincere sympathy to the family. It is devastating news. Everyone is in bits,” he said.