Shock and sadness at death of father-of-four just five months after his wife’s death

The late Elaine and Padraig Clifford (RIP) with their four sons, Patrick, Jack, Andrew, and Conor.

The Mid-Kerry community is in mourning following the sudden and shocking death of a 46-year-old father of four boys.

Padraig Clifford passed away on Tuesday following a short battle with cancer and just five months after the death of his wife – also from cancer – a day before her 41st birthday.

Padraig leaves behind four beloved sons: Patrick, Jack, Andrew and Conor. Conor just started school in September, while his eldest son, Patrick, worked with him in his power-washing business.

Padraig was heart-broken following the death of his wife in August and had been trying to come to terms with this loss when he became ill and was subsequently diagnosed with cancer.

Padraig was well-known across Kerry, particularly for his love of machinery, most notably trucks. He was involved with several charity runs down through the years and was ready and willing to lend a hand at any such event whether by stewarding, organising or fundraising.

He also loved tractors and was involved in cutting silage and helping farmers.

Tributes have poured in for the well-known father, who grew up in Callinfercy but lived with his wife and family in An Tuairin Linn in Milltown. Cllr John Francis Flynn knew the family well and said that Padraig and Elaine were both ‘kind-hearted’. He said the community is in shock at the news.

"My sympathies go out to the family. It is absolutely heart-breaking. Everyone in Mid Kerry is heart-broken, especially for the four young boys. I personally knew them but even those that didn’t know Padraig and Elaine are devastated. Padraig and Elaine are now reunited,” he said.

Padraig is also survived by his father, James; and brothers and sisters, Helen, John and Mary. His mother, Ann, passed away 14 years ago from cancer.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced for Padraig, but it is expected his Funeral mass will take place on Saturday.