Ship travelled on by Tom Crean found in Antarctic 106 years after it sank

The Endurance, a ship used during for Tom Crean’s third and final expedition to the Antarctic, has been found 106 years on from its sinking.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust has confirmed that the Endurance22 search has located the Endurance at a depth of over 3,000 metres in the Weddell Sea, among the iciest waters on the planet. The vessel had not been seen since it sank after being crushed by ice in 1915.

The 144-foot ship was used by explorer Ernest Shackleton and his team during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic expedition – widely referred to as the Endurance Expedition – which ran from 1914. Annascaul man Tom Crean was a member of Shackleton’s team during this expedition, and the boat’s sinking culminated in Crean, Shackleton, and Frank Worsley’s heroic trek across South Georgia to reach a whaling station and mount the rescue of 22 men left stranded on Elephant Island. The men were brought home without loss of life.

A four-mile glacier on South Georgia is named after the Annascaul man. Crean died in 1938, but his Annascaul bar, the South Pole Inn, remains open to this day.

“The Endurance22 expedition has reached its goal. We have made polar history with the discovery of Endurance, and successfully completed the world’s most challenging shipwreck search,” Endurance22 expedition leader John Shears confirmed today. The wreck was found after a search of roughly two weeks, just four miles from its last recorded location.