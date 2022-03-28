‘She’s done us all so proud’ – praise for Jessie Buckley in hometown despite Oscar loss

Jessie Buckley, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film 'The Lost Daughter', talks with the film's writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet. Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

It wasn’t to be for Jessie Buckley last night at the Oscars with the Killarney native just missing out on winning the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award her role in the Maggie Gyllenhaal directed film, ‘The Lost Daughter’; despite this though, the people of Kerry and Killarney say they are still immensely proud of what she has achieved.

It was first ever Oscar nomination for the actress and she was up against stiff competition in the category with actresses such as Kirsten Dunst, Judi Dench, Aunjanue Ellis and Ariana DeBose standing in her way with DeBose going on to win the award for her role in the remake of ‘West Side Story’.

Jessie has enjoyed a stratospheric rise over the last number of years thanks to her roles in 'Chernobyl’, ‘Fargo’ and now ‘The Lost Daughter’ and speaking to The Kerryman on Monday, both Orna Cleary from Killarney Musical Society and Mayor of Killarney Marie Moloney said that it’s a matter of when, not if, Jessie gets her hands on her very own Oscar.

"She didn't get her statuette last night but I’m sure there’ll be one down the line. She's going from strength to strength and it’s lovely to see. It’s lovely to to watch this unbelievable, natural progression. It’s just fabulous,” said Orna.

"I’m very confident that it’s the first of many nominations for her. She’s such a talented person and we’re very, very proud of her here in Killarney, she’s done us all so proud," said Marie.

“To even get a nomination is difficult so it’s a huge achievement for her. We knew she had star quality from the very beginning. It all started with Killarney Musical Society and it went from there to last night when she up there with the best of them. She was destined for it and she was determined and she worked hard and she’s reaping the rewards of that hard work now,” Marie continued.