‘She was one of the nicest people you could ever meet’

A Lios Póil man and friend of Ashling Murphy’s has told The Kerryman of how the County Offaly woman showed herself to be “one of the nicest people you’d ever meet” while they toured the country with Comhaltas Ceolteorí Éireann.

Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh explained that Ashling – who died this week, age 23, after being attacked while out for a run in Tullamore, County Offaly – showed him deep kindness during the national tour following the passing of his grandmother.

Máirtín, a renowned young musician and singer, today used his talents to pay a poignant tribute to his friend at a vigil held in her memory in Dingle, just a few miles from his home parish.

“I met her in 2017, that summer, when we were getting ready to take part in the Comhaltas Tour of Ireland, that’s how I got to know her,” he said. “She was one of the nicest people you’d ever meet.

“When we were on the tour, my nan passed away before the first show, and I had to go back down to Kerry. I returned to join the tour, in Cavan, I think, and she was lovely. She always checked in on me to see how I was doing, and to make sure I was still enjoying myself on the tour.

“When you spend two weeks with someone, you get to know them quite well – and she was lovely.”

Not even five years on, Máirtín today played music and sang Irish lullaby ‘Bog braon’ for his late friend during a well-attended vigil at the marina in Dingle, a little more than 24 hours on from finding out that the woman killed in the shocking attack in Tullamore was someone he knew personally.

“When I heard first, I was having my cup of tea in the morning, and my girlfriend told me. I was in disbelief. I thought it couldn’t be her – but then, of course, it was,” he said. “It was that initial shock that really got me.

“I’d just like to give my condolences to her family, and her close friends.”