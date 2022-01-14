Kerry

‘She was one of the nicest people you could ever meet’

Lios Póil man pays tribute to his late friend Ashling Murphy

Ashling Murphy and Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh during a national Comhaltas tour in 2017. Expand

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A Lios Póil man and friend of Ashling Murphy’s has told The Kerryman of how the County Offaly woman showed herself to be “one of the nicest people you’d ever meet” while they toured the country with Comhaltas Ceolteorí Éireann.

Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh explained that Ashling – who died this week, age 23, after being attacked while out for a run in Tullamore, County Offaly – showed him deep kindness during the national tour following the passing of his grandmother.

