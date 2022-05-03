‘She was a good person, full of life’: Tributes paid to mother who passed away hours after giving birth

Tatenda Faith Mukwata who passed away in UHK last week.

Tributes have been paid to a mother of four children who passed away just hours after giving birth at University Hospital Kerry.

The funeral mass of Tatenda Faith Mukwata, who is in her thirties, took place on Tuesday, in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, where she was described as a wonderful mother and friend to all that knew her.

University Hospital Kerry have confirmed that an investigation is underway after the death of the mother who died just hours after giving birth to her daughter, Eva.

She leaves behind four daughters - Rutendo (18), Sherley (12), Munashe (11) and Baby Eva. The eldest is sitting her Leaving Cert this year in Pobailscoil Inbhear Sceine and the two young children are in primary school in St John’s National School in Kenmare.

She is also survived by her mother, Catherine and father Oscar and brother, Tawanda.

The Zimbabwean national had sought asylum in Ireland and was living at Atlantic Lodge Direct Provision Centre in Kenmare with her three children.

She attended UHK to give birth to her fourth child on April 21 and within hours of giving birth tragically died. The circumstances of her death remain unknown and inquest will be held in due course.

In a statement the South South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) said they wish to confirm that following a maternal death at UHK on April 21 an expert external review immediately commenced at the hospital. This review is ongoing.

Management and staff at UHK extend their deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased, the statement said.

Her funeral mass on Tuesday heard she was a caring and kind mother and friend.

Fr George Hayes told the congregation that the circumstances of her death have caused upset to all that knew her.

"The circumstances of her death have left us reeling to have a young mother snatched away so suddenly before her time.”

Tatenda worked at St Joseph's Nursing home in Kenmare and was hoping to return to college to study nursing having passed the exams to do so.

Fr Hayes said she was a “valued and warm member of staff" and that Tatenda's caring nature was a “sign of her character and personality”

Teachers and students from Pobailscoil Inbhear Scéine and from St John’s National School were represented at the mass to support Rutendo, Sherley and Munashe. The readings at the Funeral mass were given by Deputy Principal of Pobailscoil Inbhear Scéine, Maureen Foley and Chaplain Mairead Hickey.

A close friend of Tatenda’s who lived with her at Atlantic Lodge also told The Kerryman she was a wonderful person.

"She was my best friend, she was a good person, very kind and always encouraging you. She would tell you, you can do anything,” said Philomina Enin from Ghana.

"She was full of life .. She always took time to talk to others, where-ever we go, we go to together.”

She said everyone is shocked by her sudden death.

"It is very sad, we never expected this. She was a great mother, she looked after everybody.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth offered condolences to her family and friends.

The department says where a person dies while they’re being provided with accommodation by IPAS, the International Protection Accommodation Service, the department works closely with the centre management to assist the person’s next-of-kin in accessing the full supports provided by the State.