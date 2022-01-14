‘She was a gentle, calm, collected soul. She had everything going for her’

It was Wednesday night when Mary Lawless got the call from home sharing the unimaginable news that the victim of the brutal kiling in Tullamore was none other than the beloved daughter of one of the best-loved families in her home community.

Blue Ball, County Offaly native Mary grew up just a short hop from Ashling Murphy’s family home; knew Raymond (Ashling’s father) and his brother, Declan, from their earliest days playing traditional music; and remembered her last time meeting Ashling – when the talented teacher played a tune for her in the Murphy household a couple of years ago.

Though living in Tralee since 1992, Mary travels home regularly, with the Christmas sessions in Dan and Molly's Bar in Ballyboy at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains one of the great annual highlights. Ashling and her family were invariably to the very fore of the celebrations there always; renowned for their gifted music.

A celebrated banjo player, Raymond gigged regularly with the Fureys at one time and clearly imparted his talent to his children. Indeed, Ashling’s accomplishments on the fiddle extended to the level of All-Ireland gold as she honed her music through the local Comhaltas.

"She was angelic. Just a gentle, calm, collected soul. She wasn’t exuberant, just as nice as you could meet. She was beautiful, a lovely little thing in every way,” Mary told The Kerryman.

"I grew up with the Murphys. My grandmother had the pub at the centre of the crossroads in Blue Ball, my brother has it now and we had the shop across the road from it.”

It was there Raymond taught Mary the first tune she ever learned on the mandolin, she says: “My first tune on it, Raymond taught me. It was the Trip to Sligo. I know Raymond terribly well, anytime I come home I get a big hug and a squeeze from him. He’s a dote, as is his wife, Kathleen.

"I remember the first time I saw Ashling play. It was a Sunday afternoon in Ballyboy, she must have been only eight or nine, playing with her sister, Amy. The girl was talented and she got it from an early age.

"One of the last times I met her, it was after dropping Ray home from an event. He wanted to show me his banjo, and he got Ashling to play for me before I headed off. She was brilliant.”

Mary is now facing the grim prospect of standing as a member of her community in sympathy with the family as she prepares to travel home at the weekend.

"It was Wednesday night when I found out who it was. I got a call from home. It's just...people are stunned. People are saddened and numb, and there’s an annoyance and anger there now, shame and embarrassment too.

"It’s the Murphys who are probably the least angry...wondering ‘why our little girl was taken’. They are such placid, normal country people. They always loved to make merry in their home, they just love company.”