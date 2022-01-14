Kerry

‘She was a gentle, calm, collected soul. She had everything going for her’

Murphy family friend living in Kerry pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ Ashling Murphy and a clan at the very heart of their community

Ashling Murphy on her graduation day with (from left) mother Kathleen, brother Cathal, father Raymond and sister Amy Expand

Donal Nolan

It was Wednesday night when Mary Lawless got the call from home sharing the unimaginable news that the victim of the brutal kiling in Tullamore was none other than the beloved daughter of one of the best-loved families in her home community.

Blue Ball, County Offaly native Mary grew up just a short hop from Ashling Murphy’s family home; knew Raymond (Ashling’s father) and his brother, Declan, from their earliest days playing traditional music; and remembered her last time meeting Ashling – when the talented teacher played a tune for her in the Murphy household a couple of years ago.

