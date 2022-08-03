Sharon Shannon puts the limelight on Milltown as community celebrates festival success

Anne and Caroline Courtney from Rockfield enjoying the festivities of the opening night of Féile Lughnasadh in Milltown on Thursday night.

Always time for a kick about,time to get a few practise kicks in while there's a break in proceedings in the opening cermony at The Féile Lughnasadh in Milltown.

Urs Wenk from Drum Dance Ireland recruits an all too willing participant from the crowd for drumming support at the opening cermony of The Féile Lughnasadh in Milltown.

Enjoying the sunshine and the entertainment on offer in Milltown on Sunday afternoon at Féile Lughnasadh,Helen Walsh,Pat Ahern & Noreen Murphy.

High Impact,Drummer from Drum Dance Ireland gets into the mood on the opening night parade at Féile Lughnasadh in Milltown.

Enjoying the atmosphere in Milltown on Sunday afternoon at Féile Lughnasadh Cora and Emma Neilan with Darma.

Blending in: Vincent Prendergast and Adam Scanlon volunteering adn organising on the night at opening night of Féile Lughnasadh in Milltown.

In the zone: Sharon Shannon performing to a large crowd gathered in the square in Milltown for The Féile Lughnasadh which took place over the weekend. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Spot the drummer...Urs Wenk from Drum Dance Ireland taking part in The Féile Lughnasadh opening night parade in Miltown on Thursday evening.

Keeping her lit!....Satisfaction of a job well done,Helen O'Sullivan after lighting the bonfire at the opening cermony of The Féile Lughnasadh in Milltown.

Even the rain couldn’t dampen spirits in Milltown this weekend as four days of entertainment put the town in the lime-light and brought smiles and enjoyment to thousands who made their way there over the weekend.

There was plenty of high-lights to choose from over the course of the Féile Lughnasadh but the return of Sharon Shannon to Kerry as the headline act stood out as huge crowds enjoyed the best of trad music despite the rain.

‘The Rising’ and ‘Jiggy’ were also well attended events and Sunday with its sunny weather brought huge crowds out to enjoy a full day of entertainment including the ever-popular Uí Briain at the Open Air Céili in the afternoon, with sets on the dancing platform in the town.

Revellers got to enjoy a host of local, national and international trad musicians throughout the weekend and this wide selection of talent brought the town to a standstill as Irish music rang out across the street.

All this free entertainment was provided thanks to a fundraising draw and local sponsors and the hard-working committee ensured that it all went smoothly.

The festival kicked off on Thursday with a unique ceremony to mark the roots of the music festival which is based on the Lughnasadh celebration, a traditional Celtic event to mark the beginning of the harvest.

Such was the success of the festival that organisers are hoping to return again next year with if possible an event bigger and better event.