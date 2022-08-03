Sharon Shannon puts the limelight on Milltown as community celebrates festival success

Even the rain couldn’t dampen spirits in Milltown this weekend as four days of entertainment put the town in the lime-light and brought smiles and enjoyment to thousands who made their way there over the weekend.
There was plenty of high-lights to choose from over the course of the Féile Lughnasadh but the return of Sharon Shannon to Kerry as the headline act stood out as huge crowds enjoyed the best of trad music despite the rain.
‘The Rising’ and ‘Jiggy’ were also well attended events and Sunday with its sunny weather brought huge crowds out to enjoy a full day of entertainment including the ever-popular Uí Briain at the Open Air Céili in the afternoon, with sets on the dancing platform in the town.
Revellers got to enjoy a host of local, national and international trad musicians throughout the weekend and this wide selection of talent brought the town to a standstill as Irish music rang out across the street.
All this free entertainment was provided thanks to a fundraising draw and local sponsors and the hard-working committee ensured that it all went smoothly.
The festival kicked off on Thursday with a unique ceremony to mark the roots of the music festival which is based on the Lughnasadh celebration, a traditional Celtic event to mark the beginning of the harvest.
Such was the success of the festival that organisers are hoping to return again next year with if possible an event bigger and better event.