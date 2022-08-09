Shannon LNG ‘frack off’ graffiti angers locals: ‘It’s a form of anarchy’

A message painted on a building near Ballylongford during last weeks LNG protest in Tarbert. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

Locals say they are unhappy with anti-fracking graffiti that defaced local buildings during the week-long Climate Camp Ireland protest in Tarbert over Shannon LNG.

Some buildings were used to embellish the ‘no fracking’ message that formed the focus of protestors against the proposed LNG terminal in North Kerry.

The graffiti appeared on local farm buildings, disused property, and in Listowel, with one resident accusing the protestors of showing a ‘total lack of respect’ for the Heritage Town and National Tidy Towns winner.

“Kerry County Council crews were called to clean the chalked messages in Listowel. This is wrong and shows the disrespect these people have for private property,” said a resident, who did not wish to be named.

However, it was stated to The Kerryman that the Climate Camp Ireland protest was ‘well organised’ with most of the protestors ‘generally well behaved’.

“Those who did this shouldn’t have done it, at the very least they could have cleaned it off. This was private property they defaced, it’s not nice. It’s not the way to get your message out there, it’s a form of anarchy,” he said.

Issue was also taken with a statement by Climate Camp Ireland at the conclusion of its event. It praised the ‘show of strength’ and the ‘warning’ to New Fortress Energy, and the Government.

But this has been decoded by some locals as meaning an escalation in protests in Tarbert over Shannon LNG.

“There is a veiled threat of more mass protests of the Shannon LNG site and further protests by hundreds of people,” he said.

"This is an implied threat and is not a nice way to go. We were courteous and respectful of the protesters all week. This same respect was not shown in return.”

He concluded: “From what I could see, most of the people who attended the camp were sightseers and gawkers, who would never support those behind the protest.”

Séamus Diskin of Climate Camp Ireland declined to comment on the graffiti issue when contacted by The Kerryman.