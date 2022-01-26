Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sex abuse victim told two month wait for support services due to lack of resources

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae raises traumatic story in the Dáil of a young Kerry woman who had the courage to report sexual abuse but can’t get immediate counselling 

A lack of resources to help victims of sexual abuse is being cited as a serious issue in Kerry. Expand

Close

A lack of resources to help victims of sexual abuse is being cited as a serious issue in Kerry.

A lack of resources to help victims of sexual abuse is being cited as a serious issue in Kerry.

A lack of resources to help victims of sexual abuse is being cited as a serious issue in Kerry.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

A young woman who revealed she had been sexually abused by a family member has been told she must wait two months before receiving counselling to help deal with the trauma due to a lack of resources, locally.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday on the issue of ‘Violence against Women’, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said the incident had recently been brought to his attention and he called for more supports for victims of abuse in Kerry.

Privacy