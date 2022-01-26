Sex abuse victim told two month wait for support services due to lack of resources

A young woman who revealed she had been sexually abused by a family member has been told she must wait two months before receiving counselling to help deal with the trauma due to a lack of resources, locally.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday on the issue of ‘Violence against Women’, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said the incident had recently been brought to his attention and he called for more supports for victims of abuse in Kerry.

“I became aware of [this] completely new case only today and I am trying to assist in it,” said Deputy Healy-Rae.

“A very young, vulnerable person had been sexually abused by a family member. That is hard stuff to deal with and to assist with. Imagine how hard it is for the young person who is told they must wait up to two months before they can be dealt with?”

Deputy Healy-Rae complimented and gave ‘heartfelt thanks’ to Ms Vera O'Leary, manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, and her excellent staff, ‘who are kind, caring and considerate’ under difficult circumstances. But he appealed to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to provide them with extra resources so that they can deal with ‘the waiting list it has but should not have’.

“In dealing with constituents, I have seen at first hand the kind and caring consideration and practical assistance they get. However, we need more resources.”

Details of this latest crime against a woman comes just a fortnight after the public outcry following the death of Ashling Murphy when calls for extra resources to protect women came from all sectors of society.

Ms O’Leary confirmed to The Kerryman that this is a serious and ongoing problem in the county, compounded by the fact more victims are feeling empowered to come forward and find a voice.

However, she warned that a failure to have sufficient resources in place may equally send out 'mixed messages' to victims contemplating coming forward and reporting their abuse.

“I think because of recent events we have just been inundated with people looking for counselling but unfortunately - as we don’t have finite resources - we have a waiting list,” she said.

Ms O’Leary revealed that the average waiting time in Kerry is six to eight weeks before a person can have their trauma professionally dealt with. She described Minister Helen McEntee as a 'very passionate advocate' for abuse victims, but that resources are needed to back up commitments to tackling the issue.

“We encourage men and women to come forward, but we need to find a way of being able to deal with the amount of people we are dealing with,” Ms O’Leary said.

“We are saying to them they’ll be heard and supported and when they pluck up the courage to ring us – while we will give them time and put them in touch with other supports – unfortunately we have to say to them: ‘sorry, we need to put you on a waiting list as we don’t have a space available right now’. It’s as if mixed messages are being given to survivors."