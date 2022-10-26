Several nominations for West Kerry in Oireachtas festival awards line-up

Coláiste Íde students Elsie Ní Ghiolláin, Hannah Ní Dhubháin, Sinéad de Búrca and Mallaidh Ní Bheoláin - Ní Sábhaís who will be the first girls ever from their school to compete in an tOireachtas when they take part in Agallamh Beirte, Amhránaíocht ar an Sean-Nós and Aithriseoireacht Filíochta competitions next week. Photo by Declan Malone

Beidh glór na nGael le cloisint ar shráideanna Cill Airne do Oireachtas na Samhna, príomhfhéile na nGael, the five day festival of Gaeltacht culture, which starts next Wednesday.

Reáchtálann An tOireachtas mórócáid na féile, Oireachtas na Samhna gach bliain. The five-day festival integrates all aspects of Irish culture from literature to song and sean nós dancing as well as recognising people’s work in series of awards.

West Kerry journalists and broadcasters as well as TV producers have been shortlisted for awards. Productions by Aniar TV have been shortlisted in two categories: Clár Teilifise na Bliana and Sraith Telilfíse na Bliana.

Meanwhile, Baile ‘n Fheirtearaigh broadcaster Sinéad Ní hUallacháin has also been shortlisted twice for her work on Beo ar Éigean and as Craoltóir Solabhartha for her eloquent Irish. Dún Chaoin craoltóir Pádraig Ó Sé is also shortlisted in this category.

Jamie Ó Flannúra has been shortlisted for Pearsa Raidió na Bliana, and, no stranger to awards, Dara Ó Cinnéide is in the running for the Pearsa Teilifíse na Bliana. Dara’s name has also been connected with the vacancy on RTE’s Sunday Sport.

Fógrófar buaiteoir Bhuaic-Ghradam Cumarsáide an Oireachtais ag searmanas speisialta a bheidh ar siúl ar Chéadaoin na féile, 2 Samhain.

Meanwhile, Dara Ó Cinnéide will launch his Raidio na Gaeltachta colleague Daithí de Mordha’s book, ‘Raidió na Gaeltachta: Cultúr’. Agus seolfar Eoin McEvoy dráma nua, ‘Snámh na Saoirse’, de chuid Róisín Sheehy.