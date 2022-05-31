Seven ambulances attend crash scene on Kilgarvan road in Kerry

Several tourists travelling through South Kerry have been injured after a crane, bus and car were involved in a collision on the Cork-to-Kilgarvan road.

The incident, which happened just after 11am, is believed to have occurred after a crane hit the front of bus carrying 29 tourists. A car was also involved in the incident.

Seven ambulances attended the scene, and several tourists were treated for cuts and bruises at the scene. The air ambulance also attended the scene, and several fire crews from Kenmare, Killarney, and Macroom rushed to the collision and remain there this afternoon.

A witness, who came around the bend just minutes after the collision, said that he could see several vehicles, including a crane. He said that a large group of tourists were on board the bus when the accident occurred.

It is understood that the bus driver was taken to hospital following the accident.

The road is currently closed as a result of the incident and will remain closed for several hours. A detour is in place around Molls Gap.

Gardaí also attended the scene and are investigating the incident, which occurred just 1km off the main N22 road.