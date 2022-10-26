Services under pressure in West Kerry as more Ukrainian refugees arrive

An additional 150 Ukrainian refugees arrived in West Kerry this week, where there is an abundant supply of accommodation in the tourism off-season, but a growing shortage of essential services such as school places and healthcare.

The new arrivals are staying in the Harbour Lodge guesthouse in Dingle and Ostán Ceann Sibéal in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, and they add to the approx. 266 Ukrainian refugees who have been placed in various hotel, hostel and B&B accommodation throughout West Kerry since late April.

With Ireland in the midst of a nationwide housing crisis, the government is under enormous pressure to find accommodation for the continuing stream of refugees from the war in Ukraine. As a result the government is accepting offers of beds wherever they can be found, with little or no consideration for the availability of essential services, or the provision of any kind of orientation or integration for refugees arriving into a totally foreign community.

In West Kerry no single state or other body has responsibility for helping refugees to settle in, find their way around and access services. In the absence of any kind of ‘one stop shop’ to provide information on life in West Kerry, staff in various agencies such as NEWKD, KETB (Kerry Education and Training Board), Vincent de Paul and the Local Link bus service go above and beyond their remit to provide as much help as they can.

NEWKD has even recruited an English-speaking Ukrainian, who arrived here early in the summer, to work as a liaison officer. But that one “absolutely brilliant” bi-lingual officer is desperately over-stretched trying to help her fellow refugees in the entire NEWKD area which stretches across north, east and west Kerry.

“It would be really useful to consult locally about the availability of services such as schools, school transport, medical care, and language training before refugees are sent here,” a worker from one of the service providers told The Kerryman. “Local Link, Áiseanna na hÓige, VdeP, the county council, NEWKD staff, KETB, the schools, local medics, accommodation managers and their staff are all being very, very supportive and helpful, but there’s no consultation and no coherent plan for how to provide for the needs of these people.”

“We have to remember this is a war situation. People have got out with their lives, none of them wants to be here; they’re displaced because of a war and we have to do whatever we can to help them.”

With children aged under 19 making up about a third of the refugees, schools throughout West Kerry are finding it extremely difficult to meet the demand for spaces and to provide any kind of meaningful education to children who only speak Ukrainian. The problem is greatly exacerbated because Gaeltacht schools teach mostly through Irish – either by choice or because they are required to do so.

“They are the most beautiful children but everybody is stretched trying to accommodate them, with no extra resources,” one teacher told The Kerryman.

Schools are allocated a substitute English teacher for one day per week for every four Ukrainian pupils on their roll books. But this is nowhere near enough to overcome the language barrier and schools have to resort to using speech-to-text translation apps in an effort to communicate.

“The [Ukrainian] children are confused and there is nothing we can do for them… The class goes on and they’re just sitting down at the back,” the teacher said.