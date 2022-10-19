Senator Ned O’Sullivan appeals for ‘common sense to prevail’ in Writers’ Week row

THE ARTS Council at no point exerted pressure on Writers’ Week to change its structure, with the controversial decision to disband the voluntary committee solely a move of the festival’s board of directors.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan who is now appealing to the board members to reverse the decision before the world-famous literary festival suffers what he termed ‘further reputational damage’.

And, he said, the ordinary committee members cannot understand how an audit of the festival reportedly concluded that Writers’ Week (WW) is riven by a ‘toxic culture’ and undermined by a committee structure it deemed ‘dysfunctional’.

Established by John B Keane, Bryan MacMahon and others as a committee-led festival 50 years ago, WW has welcomed some of the most famous names in literature to Listowel over the decades; its committee taking responsibility for everything from devising the annual programme to welcoming visiting writers and fans.

Overseeing the running of the registered charity, a company limited by guarantee, is a six-strong board of directors under a chairperson, currently Catherine Moylan.

The 30-strong committee were left shell-shocked when they were informed their group was to be discontinued with immediate efffect at a meeting convened by the board of directors on Friday, September 16, last.

At that meeting the board divulged the recommendations of a report carried out by consultant Dermot McLaughlin under funding from the Arts Council.

Chief among the recommendations of Mr McLaughlin was the appointment of a curator to the helm of the festival.

But it was the recommendation to collapse the voluntary committee that hit hardest.

Committee members were informed then that the continuation of the Arts Council’s vital funding – worth nearly €60,000 last year – was contingent on the report’s recommendations being effected immediately.

Listowel native Senator Ned O’Sullivan said the entire community has been left angry and puzzled by the move in a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday in which he also said the Arts Council has ‘confirmed’ it was not behind the move.

“The Board of WW has serious questions to answer. How they embraced the suggestion...to abolish one of the most successful and respected festival committees in Ireland and has baffled the town.

“No one who read the leaked paragraphs recognises the WW they know and love. No one understands why the board...could countenance the report, let alone promote it. I appeal to the WW Board to immediately turn back from this disastrous course before the festival suffers further reputational damage,” he urged.

“I have been in useful contact with one of the...Directors who took this decision. Others need to engage with the public now. They will be left in no doubt as to the anger and bewilderment in the community.

“I have also been in contact with the Arts Council and its Director, Mary Kennelly. I can confirm categorically that they had no part in this situation. In their view it was the board business and the board alone is responsible,” he said.

“The suggestion that WW would not receive funding in the future unless it was run by a select board is false. It goes against all Arts Council policy of encouraging democratic, community based endeavour. I can also assure the public that the government endorses fully that policy and that future funding is not an issue.

“A well-known international author said to me that to abandon the proven model of WW would be akin to cultural vandalism.

“WW is part of our social fabric. It enriches the lives of those who work for it and those who partake in it. It is vital to our local economy, especially the hospitality sector. All this is at risk unless people put the town first and allow the WW Festival Committee to continue, unhindered...Let’s all hope common sense will prevail,” he said.