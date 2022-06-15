Senator Daly visits Ukrainian refugees

Yaroslava Shkurko presenting a painting by her niece Ukrainian artist Anastasia Shkurko to the Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, Senator Mark Daly on Friday 10th June at the Innisfallen Hotel. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Senator Mark Daly (10th from the left) pictured with Yaroslava Shkurko (7th from the left), who presented a painting by her niece Ukrainian artist Anastasia Shkurko on Friday at the Innisfallen Hotel Killarney. In the picture also: Maeve O'Connell ( Innisfallen Hotel), Veronica Oleynikova, Artur Duda, Alevtyna Rutto,Yevheniia Omelchenko with her pet Nietzsche, Valentina Tupcha, Yaroslava Shkurko, Stephan Krasnenkov,Zoia Simanska, Natalya Krasnenkova and Valeriia Mashkovska. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, Senator Mark Daly, visited some of Ukrainians living in Killarney last Friday

We invited the senator after we met him at the K-Fest festival, where we organised a day of Ukrainian culture. The senator talked to us in an informal atmosphere.

The key issues we raised were the introduction of simplified procedures for the recognition of Ukrainian diplomas in Ireland, youth access to higher education and the creation of additional housing for Ukrainians.

As a token of gratitude for Senator Daly's continued support, we presented him with the work of young Ukrainian artist Anastasia Shkurko, ‘Ukrainian Phoenix Memories’.

The work is dedicated to Ukrainian women victims of torture, mass rape and other crimes committed by the Russian military in Ukraine.

This image of women in national costumes symbolises Ukrainian women who are victims of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The pitchfork and their hands is the impossibility of forgiving crimes against humanity. Nevertheless, I believe that these Ukrainian phoenixes will be reborn and find their peace of mind. I hope that the donated painting will draw attention to the topic of crimes against civilians.

In all, since the beginning of the war, Ireland has received more than 33,000 Ukrainian refugees. 1,900 of them are in Killarney.

Senator Daly is supportive of our issues and just recently he submitted a resolution to the Seanad recognising Russia's aggression against the Ukraine as genocide and called for Ukraine to be granted EU candidate status.