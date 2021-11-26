Sem TY students on a high after first place in ‘Steady, Fly’ competition

Students Oisin Dineen, Diarmuid O’Connor and Mark Sheehan flying their Aeroplane for Sean Coffey (Principal)and teacher Elaine Buckley at St Brendan’s College, Killarney. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin.

A group of TY students in the Sem are soaring into a physics lesson, as they took first place in the Steady, Fly competition.

The competition, ran by the Rethinking Engineering Education in Ireland (REEdI) project in the Munster Technological University, asked Senior Cycle students to work as a team and design a model airplane, made from recycled materials. They also had to present a poster detailing their process, design idea development, testing and results.

The group consisting of Sem students Oisín Dineen, Diarmuid O’Connor and Mark Sheehan were chosen as one of 10 groups across Kerry, eventually coming out on top at the Kerry SciFest Showcase event on November 13th.

TY Coordinator Eimear Buckley said “We’re delighted that they won, it was a part of Science Week and we’re very happy they won such a prestigious award.

“One of the conditions was that they had to be able to fly the airplane in an indoor gym, and they won because their plane went the furthest, so they had to put an awful lot of thought into the dynamics of it.”

The team received €500 worth of resources for their school’s science department, as well as €200 worth of One-For-All vouchers to share between each member.