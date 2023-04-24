See Tralee Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students enjoying their new state-of-the-art school

Ruairí Ó Cinnéide Principal at Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, pictured outside the new school building. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí student Faye Fitzmaurice pictured at the new school building on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students Fionán Coakley and Kai Kelliher arrive into their new school for the first time on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students Niamh Fitzgibbon, Eimear Ní Dhuilleáin and Emma Ní Loingsigh arrive into their new school for the first time on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students Abbi Lockett, Éabha Nic Sheoin and Isla Fitzmaurice pictured enjoying their stunning new school building on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

To say that the new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building and its facilities in Tralee are impressive would simply not do the long-awaited €16 million project justice and walking through the newly opened school today – on a day when the school’s students got their first chance to see the new facilities up close and personal – you’d have no choice but to agree that it was all money very well spent.

Bright, airy and immediately welcoming with hallways lined with lockers reminiscent of high-schools you’d see in American TV shows, the new building is, simply put, state-of-the-art.

It’s a far cry from the school’s now former premises, which although “steeped in character and history” as Ruairí Ó Cinnéide, the Principal at Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí said today, had served its purpose with the new school now better served to fulfil its mission of developing the Irish language in Kerry and maintaining and enhancing the strong traditions and Cultúr Gaelach that already exist in Tralee town and the surrounding areas.

The new 75,000 sq. ft building will have the capacity to cater for 600 students. It will have 30 classrooms with specialist rooms for Art, Engineering, Technology, Wood Technology, Home Economics, Music, Science and Computer Science.

Expand Close Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students Niamh Fitzgibbon, Eimear Ní Dhuilleáin and Emma Ní Loingsigh arrive into their new school for the first time on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students Niamh Fitzgibbon, Eimear Ní Dhuilleáin and Emma Ní Loingsigh arrive into their new school for the first time on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Other onsite facilities include a canteen, student recreational areas, a sports hall, a fitness suite, performance space and hard surface play areas.

But what do the Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students themselves – those who most stand to benefit from the new facilities – think of the new and improved school?

Expand Close Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students Fionán Coakley and Kai Kelliher arrive into their new school for the first time on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students Fionán Coakley and Kai Kelliher arrive into their new school for the first time on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Read More

The Kerryman spoke to two sixth-year students today at the school who after having a chance to look around were, it’s safe to say, more than impressed by what they’d seen.

Expand Close Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí student Faye Fitzmaurice pictured at the new school building on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí student Faye Fitzmaurice pictured at the new school building on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

“It’s unreal, it’s just state-of-the-art and we’re so lucky to be finally in here. I think especially for the sixth years, even though we've only got a few weeks left, we’re so lucky to have facilities like this and everyone is just delighted to be here,” said student Holly Nic Gabhann.

"The sports hall and the gym in particular are fantastic to have so close. We’ve been walking up to the sports complex for years and years now so just the fact that we have our own amazing facilities here on school grounds, it’s brilliant,” Holly continued.

Expand Close Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students Clíodhna Finn, Kaylyn Laibheartaigh and Katelyn Laide pictured on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students Clíodhna Finn, Kaylyn Laibheartaigh and Katelyn Laide pictured on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Another student, Nathan Ó Hifearnáin, was also hugely impressed by the new facilities.

"I’m blown away” he laughed, adding “it’s such a lovely building and as Holly said, it’s as state-of-the-art as you can get and it was just amazing to walk in and see facilities such as Science Rooms and that amazing sports hall, it’s all very impressive and there’s a very welcoming atmosphere too.”

Expand Close Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students pictured enjoying their new computer room on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students pictured enjoying their new computer room on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Finally, Principal Ruairí Ó Cinnéide, enjoying a well-earned cup of tea after what surely has been a hectic few weeks and months leading up to the big day, told The Kerryman that it was great to see the building populated by students and beginning to become to feel like a proper school.

Expand Close Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students pictured enjoying their school's new science facilities on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students pictured enjoying their school's new science facilities on Monday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

"It’s a fantastic day. It’s a very emotional day too because we’re saying goodbye to where we’ve been for 34 years. This building as of yet is but a building but as the students move in here today, it starts to feel like a school straight away. There’s a lot of pride in the day for all the people who have been involved in the project over the years,” he said.

Expand Close Ruairí Ó Cinnéide Principal at Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, pictured outside the new school building. Photo by Domnick Walsh. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ruairí Ó Cinnéide Principal at Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, pictured outside the new school building. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

"Kerry ETB and the building department in the ETB, they deserve a mention because they have done trojan work in delivering this project. It’s a fantastic day,” he finished.