Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.1°C Dublin

See pictures from The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Cormac Ó Beaglaíoch ploughing through the rain at Ceann Trá during Saturday's Dingle Marathon. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Caitriona Doyle happy with her time after finishing The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Liz Fowley and Tom Fowley enjoyed The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Conrad Murphy, Donal Lyons and Noel Lawlor celebrate finishing The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
John O'Sullivan, Gavan Quinn and Anthony Donnelly from Tralee enjoyed The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Karen Sayers and Sinead Ryan finished The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Mary Flahive and her dog Tayto out to support The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Kate Sullivan and Cheryl Glang are happy runners at The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Katie Twohig and Antoinette Kearns enjoyed The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Running pacers on The Kerryman Dingle Marathon Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Born to Run from Tralee celebrate finishing The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Some of the many local volunteers who braved the wet to help make the 2022 The Kerryman Dingle Marathon one of the most successful to date. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Erica Dillon smiling through the heavy rain during the early part of the Dingle Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Thirty two minutes after the marathon started on a wet morning in Dingle Ciaran Slattery races through a total deluge in Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Cliona Gaughan waves to supporters as Dingle Marathon runners passed through Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Michael and 'Michael JF' McCrohan keeping the sunny side out amid the downpour as the Dingle Marathon passed through Ceann Trá on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Yvonne Sheehan racing through Ceann Trá during the rain-drenched Dingle Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Mixed approaches to dealing with the downpour as Dingle Marathon participants headed out from the town on Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Dingle Marathon participants racing through a downpour in Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Flo Divane (centre) among the marathon runners heading out into the country from Dingle on a wet and miserable Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Marathon runners heading out from rainy Dingle on Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Locals came out to offer support to Dingle Marathon runners as they passed through Ceann Trá on Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Thirty two minutes after the marathon started on a wet morning in Dingle Ciaran Slattery races through a total deluge in Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone Expand

Close

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Cormac Ó Beaglaíoch ploughing through the rain at Ceann Trá during Saturday's Dingle Marathon. Photo by Declan Malone

Cormac Ó Beaglaíoch ploughing through the rain at Ceann Trá during Saturday's Dingle Marathon. Photo by Declan Malone

Caitriona Doyle happy with her time after finishing The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Caitriona Doyle happy with her time after finishing The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Liz Fowley and Tom Fowley enjoyed The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Liz Fowley and Tom Fowley enjoyed The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Conrad Murphy, Donal Lyons and Noel Lawlor celebrate finishing The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Conrad Murphy, Donal Lyons and Noel Lawlor celebrate finishing The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

John O'Sullivan, Gavan Quinn and Anthony Donnelly from Tralee enjoyed The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

John O'Sullivan, Gavan Quinn and Anthony Donnelly from Tralee enjoyed The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Karen Sayers and Sinead Ryan finished The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Karen Sayers and Sinead Ryan finished The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Mary Flahive and her dog Tayto out to support The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Mary Flahive and her dog Tayto out to support The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Kate Sullivan and Cheryl Glang are happy runners at The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Kate Sullivan and Cheryl Glang are happy runners at The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Katie Twohig and Antoinette Kearns enjoyed The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Katie Twohig and Antoinette Kearns enjoyed The Kerryman Dingle Half-Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Running pacers on The Kerryman Dingle Marathon Photo by Domnick Walsh

Running pacers on The Kerryman Dingle Marathon Photo by Domnick Walsh

Born to Run from Tralee celebrate finishing The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Born to Run from Tralee celebrate finishing The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Some of the many local volunteers who braved the wet to help make the 2022 The Kerryman Dingle Marathon one of the most successful to date. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Some of the many local volunteers who braved the wet to help make the 2022 The Kerryman Dingle Marathon one of the most successful to date. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Erica Dillon smiling through the heavy rain during the early part of the Dingle Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone

Erica Dillon smiling through the heavy rain during the early part of the Dingle Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone

Thirty two minutes after the marathon started on a wet morning in Dingle Ciaran Slattery races through a total deluge in Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone

Thirty two minutes after the marathon started on a wet morning in Dingle Ciaran Slattery races through a total deluge in Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone

Cliona Gaughan waves to supporters as Dingle Marathon runners passed through Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone

Cliona Gaughan waves to supporters as Dingle Marathon runners passed through Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone

Michael and 'Michael JF' McCrohan keeping the sunny side out amid the downpour as the Dingle Marathon passed through Ceann Trá on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone

Michael and 'Michael JF' McCrohan keeping the sunny side out amid the downpour as the Dingle Marathon passed through Ceann Trá on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone

Yvonne Sheehan racing through Ceann Trá during the rain-drenched Dingle Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone

Yvonne Sheehan racing through Ceann Trá during the rain-drenched Dingle Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone

Mixed approaches to dealing with the downpour as Dingle Marathon participants headed out from the town on Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone

Mixed approaches to dealing with the downpour as Dingle Marathon participants headed out from the town on Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone

Dingle Marathon participants racing through a downpour in Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone

Dingle Marathon participants racing through a downpour in Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone

Flo Divane (centre) among the marathon runners heading out into the country from Dingle on a wet and miserable Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone

Flo Divane (centre) among the marathon runners heading out into the country from Dingle on a wet and miserable Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone

Marathon runners heading out from rainy Dingle on Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone

Marathon runners heading out from rainy Dingle on Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone

Locals came out to offer support to Dingle Marathon runners as they passed through Ceann Trá on Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone

Locals came out to offer support to Dingle Marathon runners as they passed through Ceann Trá on Saturday morning. Photo by Declan Malone

Thirty two minutes after the marathon started on a wet morning in Dingle Ciaran Slattery races through a total deluge in Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone

Thirty two minutes after the marathon started on a wet morning in Dingle Ciaran Slattery races through a total deluge in Ceann Trá. Photo by Declan Malone

/

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

WELL over a thousand hardy souls hit the roads of West Kerry on Saturday to compete in an endurance test justifiably billed as ‘Ireland’s most scenic marathon’.

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Over 3,500 participants took part in The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons. Photo by Domnick Walsh

For The Kerryman-sponsored Dingle Marathon routes – half and full – took runners along some of the most dramatic roads to have featured on tourist brochures, not least Ceann Sléibhe or Slea Head at the westernmost point of the contest.

Enda Cloake was the overall winner, coming in home to the Dingle finishing line on a remarkable time of 2:35:20.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Born to Run from Tralee celebrate finishing The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

Born to Run from Tralee celebrate finishing The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Born to Run from Tralee celebrate finishing The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Born to Run from Tralee celebrate finishing The Kerryman Dingle Marathon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Gary Walsh of Bweeng Trail Blazers was the winner of the half-marathon, meanwhile, on a time of 1:19:19 – coming into a finishing line outside Kruger’s famous bar in Dún Chaoin. But, of course, all were winners in the end, surmounting the roads and the rain.

Privacy