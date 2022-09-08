See pictures from The Kerryman Dingle Full and Half Marathons

WELL over a thousand hardy souls hit the roads of West Kerry on Saturday to compete in an endurance test justifiably billed as ‘Ireland’s most scenic marathon’.
For The Kerryman-sponsored Dingle Marathon routes – half and full – took runners along some of the most dramatic roads to have featured on tourist brochures, not least Ceann Sléibhe or Slea Head at the westernmost point of the contest.
Enda Cloake was the overall winner, coming in home to the Dingle finishing line on a remarkable time of 2:35:20.
Gary Walsh of Bweeng Trail Blazers was the winner of the half-marathon, meanwhile, on a time of 1:19:19 – coming into a finishing line outside Kruger’s famous bar in Dún Chaoin. But, of course, all were winners in the end, surmounting the roads and the rain.