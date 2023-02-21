See pictures as West Kerry Mental Health Association prepares for St Patrick’s Day parade

Those in the West Kerry Mental Health Association have been hard at work as they prepare to take part in this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Dingle, putting together some colourful gear they’ll sport on the big day.

It’ll be the first time the voluntary body takes part in the parade, and Máire Treasa Ní Chonchúir of West Kerry Mental Health says everyone involved is excited at the opportunity and, hopefully, it will spread the message that there are people there to help those going through hard times.

“It’s just to highlight the fact that it’s important, we’re there, we’re a voluntary body, that we work behind the scenes in various different ways,” she said. “It’s about lifting our profile a bit for anyone who might need us.

“We haven’t taken part before, but we’re delighted to be a part of it this year, and we’d like to thank everyone who has supported us over the past 20-odd years. We’re still there, trucking around!”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Association’s valuable services can phone the day centre, she explained, but the same number applies if anyone would like to volunteer, something the Association is always welcome to hearing.

“We always welcome new people if they want to ring the day centre or pop into the day centre to show their interest and be a volunteer with the West Kerry Mental Health. You can phone (066) 915 0380,” Máire Treasa said.