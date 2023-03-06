See pictures as Killarney Musical Society prepares for ‘Musical Journey’ at INEC

Killarney’s INEC is a big venue, but there’s little doubt that Killarney Musical Society will need all that space to pull off their ambitious new variety show, ‘A Musical Journey’, over the next three days.
That’s because this is the largest cast the society has assembled to date: 109 people in total are involved in the performances on three consecutive nights between March 7 and 9, from eight o’clock each evening.
The massive cast includes 36 children and 25 teenagers, and chairperson Bríd O’Callaghan was mindful of these particularly young performers and everyone else involved ahead of the three-night run.
“We are so excited and looking forward to welcoming you all on a magical journey, our ‘Musical Journey’,” said Bríd. “Killarney Musical Society is our club and we are passionate in delivering the best performance possible.
“We are hugely fortunate to have amazing people on board including Oliver Murphy as our Director of Choreography and Jimmy Brockie as our Musical Director, but we simply couldn’t have done it without the people that are unseen, such as the back stage crew, lighting crew, floor staff; and the support of the community.”
The production will feature songs and performances from a wide range of musicals and films, including Singin’ in the Rain; The Greatest Showman; Mamma Mia; Matilda; Hairspray; Beauty and the Beast; and more.
The crew have been putting the finishing touches to their work in recent days – Monday’s schedule included a tech rehearsal and orchestral dress rehearsal – and tickets are still available HERE.