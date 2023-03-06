See pictures as Killarney Musical Society prepares for ‘Musical Journey’ at INEC

Sisters are doing it for themselves!!! Fine tuning Killarney Musical Society's upcoming production 'A Musical Journey' scheduled for 7th, 8th & 9th March at the INEC. Back Row L-R Marie Slattery O'Sullivan, Karina Mulchinock, Fiona Crowley, Emer Gallivan, Ciara Carroll & Mary O'Callaghan. Front Row L-R Ilona McCubbery, Lucy O'Mahony, Brid O'Callaghan & Linda O'Donoghue. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Nuns on the Run at high speed out of St Mary's Cathedral having completed a successful evenings rehearsals, prepping for Killarney Musical Society's "A Musical Journey", a variety show taking place at the INEC, March 7th, 8th & 9th March. Left to Right Fiona Crowley, Ciara Carroll, Karina Mulchinoch & Brid O'Callaghan. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Sister Act meets Belle. Two of the many musical features in Killarney Musical Society's upcoming show 'A Musical Journey' scheduled for the INEC March 7th, 8th & 9th March. Left to right Lily McCarthy, Siobhan Bustin, Linda O'Donoghue & Rhea O'Sullivan. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Ready to go in taking the leading children's role on alternate nights for Killarney Musical Society's, 'A Musical Journey' at the INEC on 7th, 8th & 9th March L-R Lucy McCarthy & Aoibheann Pavlovic. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

The girls!! Counting down the days for Killarney Musical Societys, 'A Musical Journey' scheduled for the INEC 7th, 8th & 9th March. From left to right Evie Spillane, Charlotte O'Connor & Imogen Carroll Kelly. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

The boys!! Left to Right Paul Canadell, Ben O'Shea with Ezio & Raul Santos ready to go for Killarney Musical Societys, 'A Musical Journey' scheduled for the INEC 7th, 8th & 9th March. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Putting the final touches to Killarney Musical Society's upcoming production of 'A Musical Journey' scheduled for 7th, 8th & 9th March at the INEC, Director Choreographer Oliver Murphy (left) & Musical Director Jimmy Brockie (right). Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

The girls!! Counting down the days for Killarney Musical Societys, 'A Musical Journey' scheduled for the INEC 7th, 8th & 9th March. From left to right Clodagh O'Sullivan, Ellie McSweeney & Claire Lyne. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Fine tuning one of the many acts of 'A Musical Journey', Killarney Musical Society's up coming variety production scheduled for the INEC on 7th, 8th & 9th March, Alice Boule O'Sullivan, pictured with the ladies chorus is more than excited for her solo. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Killarney’s INEC is a big venue, but there’s little doubt that Killarney Musical Society will need all that space to pull off their ambitious new variety show, ‘A Musical Journey’, over the next three days.

That’s because this is the largest cast the society has assembled to date: 109 people in total are involved in the performances on three consecutive nights between March 7 and 9, from eight o’clock each evening.

The massive cast includes 36 children and 25 teenagers, and chairperson Bríd O’Callaghan was mindful of these particularly young performers and everyone else involved ahead of the three-night run.

“We are so excited and looking forward to welcoming you all on a magical journey, our ‘Musical Journey’,” said Bríd. “Killarney Musical Society is our club and we are passionate in delivering the best performance possible.

“We are hugely fortunate to have amazing people on board including Oliver Murphy as our Director of Choreography and Jimmy Brockie as our Musical Director, but we simply couldn’t have done it without the people that are unseen, such as the back stage crew, lighting crew, floor staff; and the support of the community.”

The production will feature songs and performances from a wide range of musicals and films, including Singin’ in the Rain; The Greatest Showman; Mamma Mia; Matilda; Hairspray; Beauty and the Beast; and more.

The crew have been putting the finishing touches to their work in recent days – Monday’s schedule included a tech rehearsal and orchestral dress rehearsal – and tickets are still available HERE.