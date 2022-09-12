See photos as Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren and more supercars aplenty visit Kerry

Fionn and Donnacha Cremins from Castleisland having a great time at the Cannonball luxury car run in Killarney on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Shane and Sophia Fleming from Milltown pictured with Harvey O'Brien at the Cannonball luxury car run at the Brehon Hotel on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Three brothers from Castleisland: Ronan, Gavin and Aron Brosnan pictured at the Cannonball luxury car run at the Brehon Hotel on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Twins Ava and Ella Lowe from Killarney pictured with their brother Ryan at the Cannonball luxury car run at the Brehon Hotel on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Eoin Collins (left) and Alan O'Leary pictured with the driver Gerry Haughton (centre) at the Cannonball luxury car run at the Brehon Hotel on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Tatiana, Yurij and Timur Mosins from Tralee pictured at the Cannonball luxury car run at the Brehon Hotel on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Andrew Bilokhvost and Sophia Stebakova from Killarney pictured at the Cannonball luxury car run at the Brehon Hotel on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Jessica, Erica, Daniel and Mark Moloney from Killarney having a great time at the Cannonball luxury car run at the Brehon Hotel on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Denis and Cian O'Donoghue, Michael and John Coakley, Thomas and James Sheehan from Killarney having a great time at the Cannonball luxury car run at the Brehon Hotel on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

l-r Josh Moran, Tommy O'Connor Moran, Tyler Enright and Jay Moran pictured at the Cannonball luxury car run at the Brehon Hotel on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Andrew Bilokhvost from Killarney pictured at the Cannonball luxury car run at the Brehon Hotel on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

The Cannonball Run has regularly selected Killarney as one of its rest points down through the years, and the carnival atmosphere in the town on Friday evening might give you an indication of why the fund-raising luxury-car run has chosen to frequent this part of the world so often.

The 2022 Cannonball Run consisted of over 200 luxury cars, and participants departed from Malahide on Friday. The three-day event ended on Sunday in Trim, County Meath, but Killarney was one of its two overnight destinations, stopping off there on Friday.

“It’s fantastic for Kerry and Killarney that they choose it as a place to stay, and it’s great for the county that they travel through it,” said Brehon Hotel Marketing Manager Seán Tangney. The Brehon hosted the approximately 500 people involved with the run, and the boost to Killarney’s coffers was hard to overestimate.

“We had 125 rooms booked here at the Brehon, the hotel was booked exclusively for Cannonball guests, but we also had 140 rooms booked at the Gleneagle,” Seán added. “And it’s great, as well, to support an event that raises money for good causes.”

This year, the run aimed to raise €250,000 for the HOPE Foundation, and it’s thought to be worth approximately €850,000 to each of its overnight-stay towns.

The Brehon hosted a welcome reception on Friday evening, featuring a live band and a fine selection of various foods and drinks, and this effort was well-supported by those keen to catch a glimpse of some incredible vehicles, as well as the participants travelling around Ireland in the supercars themselves.

“I couldn’t give an exact number, but I’d say you’re talking about 1,000 people turning out between the INEC car park and the Brehon,” Seán said.