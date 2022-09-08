See our pictures as carnival time returns to Gneeveguilla

A poker classic, a barbecue and a beach party along with a parade, a football tournament and the arrival of the amusements all kept the local community in Gneeveguilla busy over the past week as they celebrated the return of the Gneeveguilla carnival.

The event marked the end of the summer and thankfully good weather helped bring out the crowds and with a host of events there was plenty of entertainment for all ages.

The return of the carnival was highly anticipated after a three year gap and it did not disappoint.

Chairperson of Gneeveguilla GAA, Stephen Crowley, is delighted with how everything went and in particular the Lord Mayor event which is one of the fun events of the festival.

“ It was a massive success, we had four contestants who were in the running for the Lord Mayor on the Saturday night. The four candidates were DJ Murphy, Mark Cronin, Donnagh Fitzgerald and Jim Coughlan. The week leading up to the election, they all ran their own events. DJ raffled off a Kerry jersey signed by David Clifford, Donnagh had a barbeque in The Bridge Bar in Rathmore, Jim held a poker classic, and Mark Cronin held a beach party," he said.

The winner of the Lord Mayor was announced on Saturday night with DJ Murphy taking the title.

“The amusements were a big hit as well as the bar. We are very lucky to have our own bar on the premises. Huge credit must go to the bar management for their work over the course of the weekend. We had a chip van outside for food and refreshments and in terms of entertainment we had All Folk’d Up, they played on the Friday evening, and we had a DJ on afterwards and there was a great crowd at that,” he added.

The Paddy O’Leary tournament which was won by Rathmore U14’s was also hailed as a success as was the music and entertainment on Saturday night.

Stephen said that the weather helped hugely for the weekend.

“We were also very lucky with the weather we got over the weekend. We got out of jail in a sense because the rain stayed away for most of the weekend and most importantly it stayed away for our parade ensuring that a big crowd was present throughout the few days,” Stephen finished.