Second national stock judging title for Jack Walsh

Prize winners in the 18 to 26 year stock judging categories were from left: Jack Walsh, Scartaglin; Jack Goulding, Moyvane and Pv°draig Broderick, Currow.

Scartaglen man Jack Walsh represented Kerry in the recent National Macra Na Feirme Dairy Stockjudging Competition finals in Bruree, Co. Limerick.

“While contestants came from all over Ireland for the coveted title, it was our own Jack who was successful in securing the U-23 trophy,” said Kerry Macra PRO Joanne Lawlor.

“Having won the U-23 category last year, Jack had his sights set on taking the senior title this year. A member of Castleisland Macra, and a chairman of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Club’s young members association, Jack is also a talented musician and a member of the Scart based Sliabh Luachra Drama Group.

He flew through the county round of the competition which was held on a farm in Mid Kerry,” said Joanne.

“On Thursday, July 7th Jack attended the National Finals in Bruree and while he admitted that ‘there was tough competition’ he succeeded in bringing home the title again.

Kerry County Macra Chair Katie McCarthy congratulated Jack and said that it is a massive achievement and deserves recognition as it’s not very often that a Macra member brings home two

titles in two years. Kerry Macra had two other category prize winners in Bruree in Padraig Broderick from Currow and Jack Goulding from Moyvane.