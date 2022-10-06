Second man arrested in connection with Tralee cemetery killing

Garda forensic investigators remove weapons from the scene of Wednesday's fatal assault at Rath Cemetery in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh.

GARDAÍ have arrested a second man in connection with the killing of Thomas Dooley in Tralee on Wednesday.

The man - who is aged in his early 40s and understood to be from just outside Cork city - was arrested in Cork city this afternoon and taken to Tralee Garda Station where he is currently detained.

Another man - who is in his late 30s and is understood to be originally from Cork but who is living the Killarney area – was arrested in connection with the killing at University Hospital Cork at around 1.30am on Thursday morning having earlier attended the hospital seeking treatment for injuries.

He remains in Garda custody in Tralee. A vehicle linked to the man was also seized near the hospital and it is currently undergoing a full forensic examination.

The Kerryman understands that both of the arrested men are related.

The arrests in Cork followed significant garda search operations in Cork city and in the Ballincollig area to the west of the city.

A number of premises in Kerry have also been searched as part of the major ongoing investigation.

Thomas Dooley (43) – a father of seven from Killarney – died after he suffered numerous horrific stab and slash wounds in a vicious pre-planned ambush style attack as he attended a funeral at Tralee’s Rath cemetery.

Mr Dooley’s wife also suffered extremely serious but non-life threatening injuries in the course of the attack and she is currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

The group of men who carried out the attack did not attend the funeral and gardaí believe they made the journey to Tralee solely with the intention of attacking Mr Dooley.

Rath cemetery remains sealed off today as gardaí continue their technical examination of the scene from which a number of weapons including slash hooks, a machete and knives have been recovered.

A post mortem examination by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis was expected to commence at UHK on Thursday afternoon.

As yet gardaí are continuing to classify the killing as a ‘fatal assault’ but a full incident room has been set up at Tralee Garda Station and the investigation is effectively being treated as a full blown murder enquiry.

It is expected that the case will be formally classified as a murder investigation once the full results of the post mortem have been provided to gardaí.

Both of the arrested men are being questioned at Tralee Garda Station where they are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They can be detained for up to 24 hours from the time of their arrests.

Gardaí have also commenced the process of taking witness statements from all others who had attended the funeral on Wednesday morning.

Investigating Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses and for anyone with camera footage of the assault on Mr Dooley to make it available to them.