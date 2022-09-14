Seaweed baths on Ventry pier sink in

Gabe McGuinness from Kilkenny relaxing in a seaweed bath on Ventry pier. "It's my first time in a seaweed bath, but I think I'll be doing it again," he said. Photo by Declan Malone

Bad weather is good for business at the seaweed baths on Ventry pier where people love to laze in a hot tub on a cold and rainy day, before jumping into the sea to cool off.

The idea of luxuriating in a hot tub perched beside the sea seemed like such an attractive proposition to Kane O’Shea and Owen Boyden that they set up Wild Atlantic Seaweed Baths four years ago and since then they have been operating year-round, taking turns between Venty and Ballinskelligs.

In Ventry they set up their hot tubs at the end of the pier, filling them with seawater that is heated in a mobile boiler which can operate on kerosene or bio-diesel.

They have a ready supply of seaweed from nearby rocks, but they don’t just use any seaweed that comes to hand and instead search out ‘toothed wrack’, which is nicely slimey in a hot bath. Toothed wrack is also loaded with alginates and minerals which feel good on the skin and do a body a world of good, according to Kane.

The baths did good business on the day of the Dingle Marathon when weary runners sought out the baths to ease the aches out of their weary legs. But, according to Kane, the best days for business are when it’s cold, wet and windy and people find the prospect of a hot, outdoor bath irresistible.