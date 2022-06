Kerry Mountain Rescue are currently operating a search and rescue in Carrauntoohil.

The search is underway for a missing climber who it is understood failed to return to their accommodation last night.

The mountain rescue group were tasked to find the climber.

Rescue 117 from Waterford is assisting Kerry Mountain Rescue with the operation. They were tasked at 6.45am and the search is still continuing.

No further details are available at this time.