Search party under way in Tralee for missing Kerry man

53-year old Con O'Donoghue is missing from the Tralee area.

A search party is underway in the Manor area of Tralee this morning as the search continues for a missing man.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 53-year-old Con O’Donoghue who is missing from Tralee, since Monday evening, October 24, 2022.

Con is described as being approximately 5’8” with a slim build and grey hair.

Anyone with any information on Con’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.