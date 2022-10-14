Search operation takes place for fisherman in the West Kerry area

A search operation has taken place for a fisherman this evening in the west Kerry area.

The alarm was raised after the man had not returned to shore for some time after going out to sea on his vessel this evening.

Valentia Coastguard confirmed that the vessel was located, and the fisherman was on board the vessel. Another fisherman went on board to bring the vessel in, and a lifeboat came in to shore alongside them. A helicopter has also been despatched to west Kerry.

The operation is still ongoing, a Valentia spokesperson told The Kerryman.

“The helicopter is landing on in Dingle, and an ambulance will assess the state of the fisherman on board, and if he needs to be transferred to hospital, the helicopter will do so,” he explained.

Rescue helicopter 115 had been taking part in an exercise with Valentia Lifeboat in Valentia today when the call came in. The lifeboat and helicopter travelled on to Dingle, but the helicopter had to return to base due to low fuel, and Rescue helicopter 117 was instead despatched from Waterford.