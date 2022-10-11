Search on for owner of 85-year old postcard found in Kerry Library

The 1937 postcard that ended up in a book which was returned back the the library. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Executive Librarian at the Kerry County Library in Tralee, Niamh Doyle, with the 1937 postcard that ended up in a book which was returned back the the Library. Photos by Domnick Walsh

Librarians from Kerry Library were unpacking a delivery of books to their Tralee branch last week when they made the unique discovery of a postcard dating back to 1937.

The postcard sent from the UK to a recipient in the UK 85 years ago, was discovered at the bottom of a delivery of books so it is believed the postcard was being used as a bookmark and fell out of one of the books.

The front of the postcard features The Fairey Firefly fighter plane and has a stamp from the reign of King Edward VIII – who is one of the shortest reigning King’s serving as King for just 326 days.

Executive Librarian Niamh Doyle said this week the postcard is in ‘excellent condition’ and is of both historic and sentimental value.

Expand Close The 1937 postcard that ended up in a book which was returned back the the library. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 1937 postcard that ended up in a book which was returned back the the library. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Read More

She has begun a search for the owner of the postcard via social media but to date has had no luck.

Given that the postcard was at the bottom of the bag delivered to the library it is not known what book it was in.

"It is such a part of history, it would be nice to return it,” she said.

"As it came with a book delivery we believe it may be used as a bookmark. It could have been used in any of the books [in the bag]”

Expand Close The front of the 1937 postcard. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The front of the 1937 postcard. Photo by Domnick Walsh

"It is a personal postcard sent from the UK to a UK address and someone brought it to Ireland and kept it.”

She has searched for the name of the person to whom it was addressed but it did not appear on their database so the search is ongoing and she is hopeful the owner may yet be discovered.