Search for hares led to breach of Covid rules

A man who was unaware that he was breaching the 5km travel imposed during the pandemic has been convicted fined €150 for the offence.

Paul Wayne O’Sullivan with an address at the time of the offence at the Top of Cross, Kilgarvan, was stopped by Gardaí in Waterville. Gardaí observed the car driving at the Cliff Road, Spukane and later they questioned the driver later given that he was so far from his address.

Mr O’Sullivan solicitor, Padraig O’Connell said that Mr O’Sullivan no longer lives at that address and was at the time unaware that he was breaching any restriction. He said he had stopped the car looking for hares.