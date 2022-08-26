Sean remembered in fundraising memorial run

Organising Committee of the Sean O'Shea memorial run. Left to right: Eileen O' Shea, Ruth Corkery Joanne O' Sullivan, Helen O'Sullivan, Graham O' Sullivan, Veronica Lynch, Orla O' Connor, Cormac Lynch and Brendan O'Sullivan. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Over 90 tractors participated in this year's very successful Seán Ó ’Sé Vintage Memorial Tractor Run travelling through South Kerry to raise funds and to remember Sean who is a keen vintage enthusiast.

Cormac Lynch, one of many who helped organise the event, is delighted with how everything turned out.

“The run went very well, we were delighted with it, there was over 90 tractors at it. The run itself is held to raise funds for motor neurone, Seán Ó Sé was a good friend of mine and he passed away of motor neurone, so I set up this tractor run in memory of Seán,’ he said.

“This is our ninth year doing the run, we didn’t hold it for two years because of the Covid restrictions. It was just a great day out. We went from Cahersiveen to Dromid, down to Waterville and back in again to Cahersiveen. We had a barbeque at the end at the back of The Anchor Bar in Cahersiveen at the finish, everyone who participated got a trophy and there were spot prizes given out on the day,” he added.

"We were also blessed with the weather, it was beautiful altogether.”

The event was well supported and in total there was over €12,400 raised on the day and funds are still coming in.

Graham O’Sullivan of Kerry and Dromid Pearses GAA was also present on the day and was an added attraction for Kerry fans.