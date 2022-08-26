Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.1°C Dublin

Sean remembered in fundraising memorial run

The huge attendance at the Sean Ó Se Memorial Run. Expand
Leading out the Seán Ó Sé Memorial Tractor Run on Sunday. Photo by Christy Riordan Expand
The Sean O'Shea memorial tractor run in Cahersiveen. Photo by Christy Riordan. Expand
The Sean O'Shea tractor run in Cahersiveen. Photo by Christy Riordan. Expand
Organiser of Sean O'Shea memorial tractor run, Cormac Lynch, thanking everyone for supporting the event. Photo by Christy Riordan. Expand
Organising Committee of the Sean O'Shea memorial run. Left to right: Eileen O' Shea, Ruth Corkery Joanne O' Sullivan, Helen O'Sullivan, Graham O' Sullivan, Veronica Lynch, Orla O' Connor, Cormac Lynch and Brendan O'Sullivan. Photo by Christy Riordan. Expand

Close

The huge attendance at the Sean Ó Se Memorial Run.

The huge attendance at the Sean Ó Se Memorial Run.

Leading out the Seán Ó Sé Memorial Tractor Run on Sunday. Photo by Christy Riordan

Leading out the Seán Ó Sé Memorial Tractor Run on Sunday. Photo by Christy Riordan

The Sean O'Shea memorial tractor run in Cahersiveen. Photo by Christy Riordan.

The Sean O'Shea memorial tractor run in Cahersiveen. Photo by Christy Riordan.

The Sean O'Shea tractor run in Cahersiveen. Photo by Christy Riordan.

The Sean O'Shea tractor run in Cahersiveen. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Organiser of Sean O'Shea memorial tractor run, Cormac Lynch, thanking everyone for supporting the event. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Organiser of Sean O'Shea memorial tractor run, Cormac Lynch, thanking everyone for supporting the event. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Organising Committee of the Sean O'Shea memorial run. Left to right: Eileen O' Shea, Ruth Corkery Joanne O' Sullivan, Helen O'Sullivan, Graham O' Sullivan, Veronica Lynch, Orla O' Connor, Cormac Lynch and Brendan O'Sullivan. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Organising Committee of the Sean O'Shea memorial run. Left to right: Eileen O' Shea, Ruth Corkery Joanne O' Sullivan, Helen O'Sullivan, Graham O' Sullivan, Veronica Lynch, Orla O' Connor, Cormac Lynch and Brendan O'Sullivan. Photo by Christy Riordan.

/

The huge attendance at the Sean Ó Se Memorial Run.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Over 90 tractors participated in this year's very successful Seán Ó ’Sé Vintage Memorial Tractor Run travelling through South Kerry to raise funds and to remember Sean who is a keen vintage enthusiast.

Cormac Lynch, one of many who helped organise the event, is delighted with how everything turned out.

“The run went very well, we were delighted with it, there was over 90 tractors at it. The run itself is held to raise funds for motor neurone, Seán Ó Sé was a good friend of mine and he passed away of motor neurone, so I set up this tractor run in memory of Seán,’ he said.

“This is our ninth year doing the run, we didn’t hold it for two years because of the Covid restrictions. It was just a great day out. We went from Cahersiveen to Dromid, down to Waterville and back in again to Cahersiveen. We had a barbeque at the end at the back of The Anchor Bar in Cahersiveen at the finish, everyone who participated got a trophy and there were spot prizes given out on the day,” he added.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

"We were also blessed with the weather, it was beautiful altogether.”

The event was well supported and in total  there was over €12,400 raised on the day and funds are still coming in. 

Graham O’Sullivan of Kerry and Dromid Pearses GAA was also present on the day and was an added attraction for Kerry fans. 

Privacy