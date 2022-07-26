Sean McCarthy Festival back after three years

Members of the Sean McCarthy Festival launching the 2022 celebration this week by the bust of the famed balladeer in the heart of his native Finuge. From left, Bridget O'Connor, Tom O'Connell, Peggy O'Connell, Carmel O'Connor, Willie O'Connor and Jimmy Deenihan.

ONE of the great traditional festivals of the North Kerry calendar makes a welcome return after a three-year absence as Finuge prepares to honour its famed native son Sean McCarthy once more.

And famous names are bound for the little crossroads near Listowel as the Sean McCarthy Festival nears, running from Friday, July 29 next, until Monday, August 1.

As ever, the art of ballad-writing is at the heart of the festivities with some of the nation’s finest propenents of the form ready to duel it out in the National Ballad Competition, the big gong of the festival which was inaugurated in 1994.

Since then, some of the greatest songwriters in the country and beyond have taken the title in demonstration of the Sean McCarthy Festival's reach and importance to artists.

Broadcaster and musician Philip King will compère the ballad competition this year, with renowned storyteller Marie Gillen acting as Bean an Ti for the storytelling.

RTÉ presenter and musician Angus McNally is the guest artist on the night, set to perform a special tribute to the late Tralee songwriter Christy Hennessey during the concert.

One of the big events of the weekend is the presentation of the Seán McCarthy Life Achievement Award for songwriting, first won by North Kerry’s adopted son Mickey MacConnell; writer of the Civil Rights-era classic Only Our Rivers Run Free.

This year the recipient is Brendan Graham for his great contribution to the Irish songbook with classics like You Raise Me Up and Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears. Brendan will be accompanied by Roisin O’Reilly performing from his repertoire in Finuge.

It’s not all music, song and story indoors of course. Reflecting Sean McCarthy’s love of nature, proceedings will head outdoors for a talk on biodiversity by Ian McGregor of Gortbrack Organic Farm. Local artist Louise Lynch will meanwhile deliver a special children’s art event on the Saturday morning and the festival will culminate in the very popular Rambling House on Monday afternoon.

"I would like to thank our main sponsors Lionel McCarthy, Mike Nilsson, IMRO and Kerry County Council,” Festival founder Jimmy Deenihan said.

"Without their support we just could not run the festival. I would also like to thank all those who bought advertising and who became patrons. Finally I would like to thank our hard working committee who have kept the festival going since 1994,” Jimmy added