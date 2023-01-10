Sean Binder back in court on January 13

The trial of Kerry man Sean Binder will continue in Greece this Friday, January 13. The trial which as been largely condemned by human rights groups was mentioned in court on Tuesday and has now been adjourned for several days.

Sean who grew up in Castlegregory is in Athens in Greece for the trial and faces a number of charges including people smuggling, being a member of a criminal organisation and spying. Not all charges are to be dealt with in this case. A previous trial in 2021 was adjourned but the trial has begun this week.

Seán, who attended Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí, is one of 24 people charged in connection with their humanitarian work. He denies all charges but could face up to 25 years in jail.

The defendants deny any wrongdoing, maintaining they had wanted to help save lives when Lesbos was overwhelmed by refugees and migrant arrivals from nearby Turkey.

Sean has said the trial is “an attack on the idea of human rights and the rule of law” but added he was confident of being found innocent in a fairly run trial.

Mr Binder also said he has received racist messages and death threats for helping people who were crossing the Mediterranean to Europe, but emphasised the need to understand the fears people have about migration.

He was arrested in Lesbos in 2018 while volunteering for NGO Emergency Response Centre International. This was despite the charity working closely with the Greek authorities. He spent more than 100 days locked up in a Greek prison before being released on bail in December 2018 following a campaign by his family, friends and human-rights organisations.

The charges have been condemned as “farcical” by Amnesty International and criticised by the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders and many others. At the start of the trial on Tuesday, Amnesty International called for Greece to drop the charges which they said were 'baseless’.

Green party MEP for Ireland South Grace O’Sullivan is in Greece to support Sean and she has also condemned the trial. In a post on social media at the start of the trial on Tuesday that Sean was ‘upbeat’ and ‘defiant’ and she called for solidarity with the Kerry native. She said that the charges must be dropped.

A protest also took place on Tuesday outside the Greek embassy in Dublin to show solidarity with Sean.