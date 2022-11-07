Seamus completes herculean 10-hour spinathon challenge in aid of charities

Seamus O'Mahony taking part in his 10-hour Spinathon in Manor West on Saturday to raise funds for the Tralee Boxing Club as well as the Irish Heart Foundation and Banna Sea Rescue. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Most of us are pretty tapped out after just a one-hour spin class but then again, most of us are not Seamus O’Mahoney, a coach from the Tralee Boxing Club in Monavalley who completed an incrediblly impressive 10-hour spinathon in Manor West over the weekend.

Seamus - known affectionately in the club as ‘Shamey’ - took on the challenge to help raise funds, not only for the boxing club itself, but for the Irish Heart Foundation and the Banna Rescue as well, two very worthy groups.

Seamus has been a stalwart of the club for many years - volunteering his time several times a week to train the boxing classes and is an avid cyclist in his spare time, sometimes taking on cycles of up to 150km at a time.

Seamus has been with the xoxing club since the age of 11 and has always been involved in some aspect of club life.

He has also raised funds for another charity, amassing nearly €48,000 over the years. This recent spinathon fundraiser was the brainchild of Seamus himself as he felt that felt that it was essential to be able to protect the people at the club from harm.

While there’s no final figure as of yet on how much was raised by Seamus over the course of the 10 hours, a GoFundMe page set up beforehand has so far gotten a cool €2910 with this figure sure to rise over the next few days.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards providing a defibrillator for the club and the local community; other items on the list for the club include provising training on first aid, and instruction on how to use the equipment that they purchase.

After the event, the boxing club released a statement thanking everyone for their support.

“World Kindness Week kicks off this week culminating on Sunday November 13 with World Kindness Day, and Tralee Boxing Club can already testify to the immense kindness of the people of the town following the stellar success of their Spinathon Fundraising Event held at Manor West Retail Park last Saturday,” it said.

“Club coach and cycling enthusiast, Seamus O Mahoney, cycled for 10 hours solid during the event, raising funds for a defibrillator and life saving emergency equipment for the local community around the club premises at Monavalley, Tralee.”

“Tralee Boxing Club will officially donate the funds and equipment over the coming weeks but would like to issue a resounding and heartfelt thank you to the whole community for the immense support received throughout the fundraising project,” it continued.

“From the businesses, local authorities and community leaders who helped facilitate the event, the athletes young and old, who took on the spinning challenge, the volunteers who worked tirelessly to organise and run the event to all those wonderful people who generously donated to help us save lives in our community, Tralee Boxing Club would like to thank you sincerely and wish you all a happy World Kindness Week,” it finished.