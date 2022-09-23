Scotch ram prices come good...this year

Mary and Hannah Devane fundraising for the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry, outside the scotch yearling ram show and sale at Dingle mart on Sunday. It was Mary's first day sellling lines for a raffle that will be held in O'Sullivan's pub in Garraí on December 3, with a first prize of a Kerry jersey signed by the entire All-Ireland winning football team. Photo by Declan Malone

Bobby Fahey from Waterford with Denis Devane, Lios Póil at the scotch yearling ram show and sale in Dingle mart on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

Mart manager Neilus McAuliffe presenting the trophy for the Supreme Champion Yearling Ram to Muiriis Ó Conchúir, Baile Cnocáin, with his brothers Micí and Seán at the scotch yearling ram show and sale in Dingle mart on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

West Kerry sheep farmers reaped the rewards of a year’s work on Sunday when they brought their animals to the scotch yearling ram show and sale in Dingle mart and sold them to buyers from throughout Munster for what was considered to be very good prices.

The autumn ram sales in Dingle are a key part of the annual cycle of breeding and raising sheep as buyers seek top quality breeding stock and local farmers face a day of reckoning when they learn if their animals make the grade.

“You don’t know how good an animal is until you bring them in. A ram might look good at home, but it could be a different matter when they’re in the mart where they can be compared and measured against other animals,” said Dingle mart manager Neilus McAuliffe.

But this has been a good year for the sheep farmers of West Kerry. The quality and selection of rams on offer was “fantastic”, according to Neilus. And in a market driven by the law of supply and demand prices were good as well – topping out at the hefty €2,500 paid by a buyer from Cork for a ram raised by Seán Ó Conchúir from Baile an Chnocáin, Baile na nGall.

That was more than the €2,100 paid for Muiris Ó Conchúir’s ram which was judged to be the supreme champion at the show and sale but, as Neilus explained, “it all comes down to what catches a buyer’s eye”.

Most of the thousands of sheep in West Kerry are kept by part-time farmers, partly because it’s not possible to make a living from sheep alone and partly because sheep farming is less labour intensive and allows time for a second job.

Even so, a lot of work goes into raising a ram to the high standards seen at Sunday’s show and sale, farmers told The Kerryman. “You have to look after them well for the year, minding their feet, checking their wool for magggots and scab and watching out for tight horns that would have to be cut to stop them growing into the ram’s head,” they said.

After all their work sheep farmers must face the judgement of the sales ring to learn if their efforts paid off. On Sunday things went well and asked the unanswerable question ‘if there was much money to be made from sheep?’ they were able to say: “Today there is, other days there isn’t”.